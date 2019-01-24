‘Riverdale’: Kelly Ripa Arrives in “The Red Dhalia” Preview

The CW has released a preview for “The Red Dhalia”, the eleventh episode of Riverdale‘s third season.

The episode will piggyback off of the explosive fallout of this week’s installment, which brought quite a lot of changes to the titular sleepy little town. In addition to Archie Andrews (KJ Apa) trying and failing to acclimate to life back in Riverdale, the episode saw Hiram Lodge (Mark Consuelos) surviving some sort of shooting attack, which appears to sideline the show’s villain for the time being.

Of course, the next episode is poised to throw a wrench in what’s going on with Hiram, as a new character names Mrs. Mulwray (Kelly Ripa) will be introduced as the character’s alleged mistress. Although she isn’t shown in this promo, she was briefly featured in the midseason premiere trailer.

Ripa, who is Consuelos’ real-life wife, was cast on the show earlier last fall. According to a statement from The CW to Us Weekly, Mrs. Mulwray will be “confident and tough” and “a beautiful, icy, femme fatale who gets caught up in a conspiracy that’s much bigger than she initially realized.”

This marks the second family member of Consuelos to make their way onto Riverdale this season, with his and Ripa’s son Michael Consuelos playing a young Hiram in the “The Midnight Club” flashback episode.

It’s safe to assume that the episode will also deal with the various actual deaths that appeared to happen in this episode, with Claudius Blossom collapsing in prison. Oh, and Tall Boy doesn’t seem in the best circumstances either, which makes the fact that he’s supposedly the Gargoyle King even more complicated.

You can check out the synopsis for “The Red Dhalia” below!

“KELLY RIPA GUEST STARS AS HIRAM’S MISTRESS — After one of their own becomes the target of an unseen assailant, the gang works together to get to the bottom of Riverdale’s latest mystery. Meanwhile, Betty works with a surprising ally to piece together clues about a series of deaths in the town.

Elsewhere, a spiraling Archie sets out on a new path, while Jughead comes face to face with Ms. Mulwray, Hiram’s alleged mistress.”

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW.