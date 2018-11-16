Riley Keough Comes to ‘Riverdale’ in “The Man in Black” Synopsis

The CW has released a new synopsis for “The Man in Black”, the seventh episode of Riverdale‘s third season.

The synopsis ushers in perhaps one of the most interesting guest stars Riverdale has yet (sorry, Andy Cohen), with Riley Keough making her debut as Laurie Lake. After the events of this week’s episode, Laurie’s involvement in the show both does and doesn’t make sense, as Archie Andrews (KJ Apa) will be crossing paths with her as he tries to outrun the law.

The synopsis also hints at Betty crossing paths with “a formidable foe” from her past, which (based off of the episode title) just might sound like Hal Cooper (Lochlyn Munro), a.k.a. The Black Hood.

“I personally think there will be more layers to this whole Black Hood situation.” Munro told ComicBook.com earlier this year. “Again, I’m an audience participant, as well as an actor, so I don’t know. Roberto and the writers keep everything very tight. They haven’t discussed with us at all what season three has coming. They’re very strategic with their plan of their characters and where they want them to go, and how it all goes. I’m really hoping that this flushes out Hal, to just be a much more interesting character. Now, he has dimensions. Now I’m like okay, now it gets exciting for me to actually play this guy.”

“I can also tell you, but also too it was interesting that you say that I confessed in the Cooper house, because I don’t remember ever confessing.” Munro continued. “All I did was say, ‘Betty, tell me what I did.’ She told me what I did. I didn’t say, ‘Yes, that’s what I did.’ Again, these are all just me, as far as theories, as well. I look for little things in the scripts and I go, ‘Okay, what does this actually mean? Was Hal part of a Black Hood tribe and he was just the guy pulling the strings, and someone else did all the killings? What does he mean by that? How come he never actually confessed that he did it?’ Who knows? That could be part of the story as well.”

You can check out the synopsis for “The Man in Black” below!

“INTO THE BELLY OF THE BEAST — Fearful that he will be caught, Archie (KJ Apa) hits the road and ends up at a farm outside Riverdale, where he meets Laurie Lake (guest star Riley Keough).

Meanwhile, after Alice (Madchen Amick) takes extreme measures to ensure Betty’s (Lili Reinhart) safety from the Gargoyle King, Betty finds herself up against a formidable foe from her past.

Finally, after learning that La Bonne Nuit is in trouble, Veronica (Camila Mendes) makes a risky business decision that could cost her everything.

Cole Sprouse, Marisol Nichols, Mark Consuelos and Charles Melton also star. Alex Pillai directed the episode written by Janine Salinas Schoenberg.”

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW. “The Man in Black” will air on December 5th.