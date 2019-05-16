Riverdale Fans React to the Season 3 Finale

Tonight was the Season 3 finale of Riverdale and while the fan-favorite The CW show is known for some of its more surprising twists, they pulled out all the stops tonight as the various storylines involving The Farm, the Gargoyle King, the Black Hood, and more all came together in one of the wildest hours the series has seen to date. It was an intense episode — and fans have a lot to say about it

Spoilers for tonight’s Season 3 finale of Riverdale, “Survive the Night”, below.

To say that a lot happened tonight would be an understatement. Betty was rescued from The Farm before she could have her organs harvested by the creepy cult, but “rescue” is a term we’d use lightly. It turns out that Penelope Blossom bought her from the cult so that she could subject her along with Jughead, Veronica, and Archie to a twisted final Gryphons and Gargoyles quest. That led to a reveal that yes, Hal Cooper is alive and very much the Black Hood, that Chic is also alive and the man under the Gargoyle King mask — oh and Penelope has had him dye his hair red and has been calling him “Jason”. Penelope is herself the mastermind behind all of the mayhem and she wants to kill the Core Four as a form of long-simmering revenge against Riverdale.

Sound like a lot? It’s only the start. Penelope kills Hal, we find out that the real Charles is alive and well and an FBI agent whom Alice Cooper had been working with to take down The Farm but now she’s missing because the cult “ascended” and left Kevin behind. Hiram is up to his old tricks even from behind bars, and if all of that wasn’t wild enough, we get a flash forward to spring break next year where Veronica, Betty, and Archie stand in the woods, covered in blood, with Betty telling Archie to burn Jughead’s blood soaked beanie as part of a plan to not get caught from whatever horrible act just happened.

We told you it was wild and as you can guess, fans of Riverdale had quite a few big reactions to all the madness. Fans of The CW have been vocal on social media tonight about the season finale, with a range of emotions from confusion to vindication to outright panic about Jughead’s future fate. Curious to see some of these reactions for yourself? Read on for some of our favorites and be sure to share yours in the comments below.

Fight!

Too much

Trying to understand the ending

Best episode ever?

Great. Now we have to wait all summer

When I survived season 3 of #Riverdale but have to worry about Jughead all summer long pic.twitter.com/BCj0WyXtWH — bananaspop (@bananaspop1) May 16, 2019

Freaking out

Sorting out the Charles mess

Me when Charles is Betty’s brother but also Jughead’s brother #Riverdale pic.twitter.com/WasredjdJc — bananaspop (@bananaspop1) May 16, 2019

WTF

How are we supposed to sleep now?!

Literally me laying in bed right now trying to absorb everything that happened on tonight’s episode.#Riverdale pic.twitter.com/NB1EUfRiQ9 — Kayla Beaver (@kaylaa_beaver) May 16, 2019

This face.