Everything Coming to Netflix This Week (May 5th)

A new month kicked off just before the weekend, bringing a ton of movie and TV options to Netflix’s streaming lineup. Now, with another fresh week on the horizon, Netflix is showing no signs of slowing down with the new additions. Starting on Monday, May 5th, Netflix has five straight days of additions already planned.

The biggest new arrival this week comes in the form of Heart Eyes, the acclaimed rom-com/slasher that hit theaters back in February. Heart Eyes will make its streaming debut on Netflix this Thursday, May 8th.

You can check out the full lineup of this week’s Netflix additions below!

Monday, May 5th

Britain and The Blitz (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

This immersive documentary brings history to life through vividly restored archival footage and firsthand accounts of WWII Britain during the Blitz.

Mighty Monsterwheelies: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Bolts, Sweeps, Axyl and the gang are back on patrol in Motorvania, keeping everyone safe from avalanches, storms — and even a runaway Ferris wheel!

Tuesday, May 6th

The Devil’s Plan: Season 2 (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES

Brilliant contenders gather for a new battle of minds. From a Go legend to a poker pro, Hollywood actor, news anchor, and lawyer — who will triumph?

Untold: Shooting Guards — NETFLIX SPORTS FILM

What really went down between Gilbert Arenas and Javaris Crittenton? This exposé unpacks how a gambling dispute led to guns drawn in an NBA locker room.

Wednesday, May 7th

Full Speed: Season 2 — NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES

Tales of triumph and tenacity fuel this high-octane sports docuseries following NASCAR Cup Series drivers on and off the track during the playoffs.

Last Bullet (FR) — NETFLIX FILM

Car genius Lino returns to conclude his vendetta against Areski and the corrupt commander who ruined their lives in this turbo-charged trilogy finale.

Thursday, May 8th

Blood of Zeus: Season 3 — NETFLIX ANIME

Set loose from captivity and burning for revenge, the king of the Titans swears to crush the Olympian gods and reclaim the power they stole from him.

FOREVER — NETFLIX SERIES

Reunited as teens, two childhood friends fall deeply in love, experiencing the joy and heartache of a first romance that will change their lives forever.

Heart Eyes

Karol G: Tomorrow was Beautiful (CO) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Karol G pulls back the curtain of her career in this intimate look at her life as she navigates a stadium tour, love, health and chasing greatness.

Friday, May 9th

A Deadly American Marriage (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

A chilling 911 call. A gruesome scene. What is the real story behind Jason Corbett’s brutal death? In this documentary, Jason’s wife and children reflect on the elusive truths behind their seemingly fairytale life.

Bad Influence (ES) — NETFLIX FILM

An ex-con gets a fresh start when hired to protect a wealthy heiress from a stalker — but their chemistry is hard to resist as they grow closer.

Nonnas — NETFLIX FILM

After the loss of his mother, a man risks everything to honor her by opening an Italian restaurant with a group of local grandmothers as the chefs.

The Royals (IN) — NETFLIX SERIES

When charming Prince Aviraaj meets Sophia, a self-made girl boss, the worlds of royalty and startups collide in a whirlwind of romance and ambition.