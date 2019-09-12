Riverdale Season 4 Trailer Released

There’s a new mystery unfolding on Riverdale as Archie and his classmates head into their senior year of high school, and Jughead is right at the center of it all. Following the cliffhanger ending to Season 3 back in the spring, Riverdale is returning for its fourth season this October and the search for Jughead is now underway. On Wednesday afternoon, The CW unveiled the latest trailer for the new season, peeling back the curtain on the mystery ever so slightly, while introducing even more questions in the process.

While Jughead is present for quite a bit of the teaser trailer, it both begins and ends with his friends and family searching for him in the woods. This could mean that the problems go much deeper than anyone realizes, or that the new season is going to be jumping back and forth and time. Either way, there’s trouble brewing in Riverdale, but what else is new? Check out the brand new teaser trailer in the video above!

As the trailer indicates, this season will introduce a mystery unlike any other that has faced the students of Riverdale so far. Showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa confirmed as much earlier this month when speaking to TVLine.

“Throughout the season, we’ll be tracking how we get into that night in the woods,” he explained. “It’s a different kind of mystery than we’ve done [before].”

Of course, the night in the woods the showrunner mentioned is referencing the Season 3 finale, where Archie, Betty, and Veronica were seen burning a pile of their clothes, tossing Jughead’s iconic hat into the flames. While speaking to ComicBook.com at San Diego Comic-Con this year, star Cole Sprouse said that the wild ending was a total surprise to the whole cast.

“They gave [the scene] to us right before we shot it, which is kind of normal.” Sprouse told us. “You don’t want people to know the ending until it’s the end of the filming schedule, because it reduces the potential for spoilers. But I think it’s interesting, and I think the idea of him burning his beanie is visually stimulating, and a good little hook. I’m excited. I think that they had had that plan for a little bit, and I’m hard-pressed to think that they would ever change the entire narrative of the storyline because someone’s cold.”

Riverdale returns on Wednesday, October 9th at 8 pm ET on The CW.