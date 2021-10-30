Riverdale Season 6 Premiere Synopsis Released

Riverdale just wrapped up its fifth season a few weeks ago and season six is arriving in about two weeks time. Ahead of the premiere episode The CW has debuted an official synopsis for the new season’s first episode teasing the “new day” that will happen in the town. Titled “Chapter Ninety-Six: Welcome to Rivervale,” the new episode will premiere on Tuesday, November 16, and is written by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and directed by Gabriel Correa. As was previously reported the episode will be part of the “Rivervale” event and will set-up the long teased arrival of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina star Kiernan Shipka who will reprise her role in the sixth season.

The “Chapter Ninety-Six: Welcome to Rivervale” synopsis reads: “WELCOME TO RIVERVALE – Following the explosion that ended Season Five, a new day dawns in the town of RiverVALE, where everything is as it should be. Veronica (Camila Mendes) and Reggie (Charles Melton) are now the town’s power couple, while Jughead (Cole Sprouse) and Tabitha (Erinn Westbrook) move in together. But with Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) demanding a return to the “old ways,” this serenity will surely not last. And how could Archie (KJ Apa) and Betty (Lili Reinhart) possibly have survived? Vanessa Morgan, Casey Cott, Drew Ray Tanner and Madchen Amick also star.”

Fans expecting Sabrina to pop up in the season six premiere will have to wait unfortunately as her first appearance in the series will arrive in in the fourth episode of Season 6, aptly titled, “The Witching Hour(s)” (the 99th episode of the series overall).

“We’ve been talking about having Sabrina visit Riverdale since Season 1, so it’s thrilling that this is finally happening, as part of our ‘Rivervale’ special event,” showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa previously confirmed with EW. “It’s also perfect that she shows up to help Cheryl Blossom during her hour of greatest need. Everyone on set lost their minds — I think fans will, too. It’s really fun and special.”

“I don’t think it’s a matter of younger or old. I think it was a matter of … It was really interesting for me slipping back into her shoes because I hadn’t been her in two years,” Shipka shared with ComicBook.com recently about returning to the part after a few years. “I was surprised at just how quickly she just took over again. It was like riding a bike and you never know about that kind of thing. I’d never played someone and then not, and then gone back and did it again. So that was a new thing for me. I didn’t know how that was going to work, and I was just like, ‘Oh, this fits like a glove.’ And it was very fun.”

Riverdale will return on Tuesday, November 16!