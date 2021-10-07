Riverdale Releases First Trailer For Season 6 “Rivervale” Event

Riverdale‘s fifth season finally came to a close on Wednesday, taking the hit The CW series into a territory that fans might not have been expecting. While it’s usually a several-months wait until a new season of Riverdale debuts, the Season 6 premiere is just around the corner — and we already have our first look at it. Shortly after the Season 5 finale, The CW released a preview for Season 6’s five-episode opening event, which will be subtitled “Rivervale” and will air alongside The Flash‘s “Armageddon” crossover event. The preview, which you can check out below, showcases the new spooky-themed aura of the event, as well as a number of new unexpected storylines.

“[These new episodes] are firmly in the horror genre,” showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa teased to TVLine. “Things are a little bit darker, a little bit weirder, a little more twisted in Rivervale.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Of course, as those who saw the Season 5 finale know, the episode ended with Cheryl Blossom (Madelaine Petsch) placing a curse on those who had wronged her, similarly to how her ancestor did during the era of the Salem Witch Trials. It appears as if the curse has already started to take hold on the town, with some ominous repercussions. Clearly missing from the trailer are both Betty Cooper (Lili Reinhart) and Archie Andrews (K.J. Apa), who were last seen in Archie’s bedroom, seconds before it was about to be exploded in dynamite by Hiram Lodge (Mark Consuelos). While Hiram will no longer be having such a prominent role in the series, with Consuelos confirmed to be making his exit as a series regular, it remains to be seen what fate is in store for Archie and Betty. Apa previously indicated that he and his fellow leads will remain on the show for several more years, so the idea of both of them leaving the show already would definitely be surprising.

“All of us want to shoot movies,” Apa explained back in 2020. “I think we’re all, in a way, craving to work on other things because we’re stuck in Vancouver on the show. Which is great — we all love working on the show. But we’re all craving something else to bite into. It’s awesome that we can do that too, because I don’t know if that’s common that a lot of TV actors can funnel into film that easily. I was always kind of scared of that, like, ‘Man, I hope I can shoot movies, because I don’t want to be pegged as Archie for the rest of my life.’”

Riverdale will return with new episodes on Tuesday, November 16th at 9/8c on The CW.