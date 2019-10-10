Riverdale Goes Back to School in “Fast Times at Riverdale High” Preview

Riverdale‘s latest season has officially begun, after the Season 4 premiere served as an emotional tribute to series star Luke Perry. Perry’s passing has undoubtedly changed the show forever, and now we know what that will look like. On Wednesday, The CW released a new preview for “Fast Times at Riverdale High”, the second episode of the show’s fourth season.

If the episode’s title is any indication, the installment is set to focus quite a lot on the goings-on of Riverdale High, as the show’s various teenagers go back to school. Viewers can expect quite a lot of plot threads going forward, from Archie (KJ Apa) being inspired to carry on his dad’s memory, to Jughead (Cole Sprouse) being inducted into a new private school. And of course, there’s still the burning question of what the “Core Four” are doing in the flash-forward in Season 3 finale, which seemed to hint at Jughead’s demise.

“Next season is the kids’ senior year.” showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa said shortly after the Season 3 finale. “It’s their last year in high school, and we really want to locate their stories in the high school world,” Aguirre-Sacasa explained. “We started talking about what the big mystery could be, and we said it would be great if we kind of kept it in the high school kind of world. The other thing that we wanted to do is, this year Archie and Veronica weren’t that involved in the Gargoyle King mystery — it was more Betty and Jughead.”

“We loved the core four together in the finale.” Aguirre-Sacasa continued. “We wanted to do something that tied them all together for the core mystery and for a big secret, and it felt like having them all around that bonfire, minus Jughead, would be a way to tie them all together so that when we get to the central mystery of what happened that night and what led to the events of burning their clothes, it would be all of our foursome and not the kids split off again.”

You can check out the synopsis for “Fast Times at Riverdale High” below!

“FIRST DAY OF SENIOR YEAR — Archie (KJ Apa) encourages Mad Dog (Eli Goree) to attend Riverdale High and join the football team. Jughead (Cole Sprouse) meets Mr. Chipping (guest star Sam Witwer), who offers him a spot at an elite school called Stonewall Prep. Veronica (Camila Mendes) is conflicted when information about her involvement in Hiram’s (Mark Consuelos) arrest leaks to the public. Kevin (Casey Cott) applies for a spot on the Blue & Gold to make amends with Betty (Lili Reinhart).

And Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) goes head to head with Mr. Honey (guest star Kerr Smith), the school’s new principal. Charles Melton and Vanessa Morgan also star.”

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW. “Fast Times at Riverdale High” will air on October 16th.