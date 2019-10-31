Riverdale Prepares for Trial in “Witness for the Prosecution” Preview

Riverdale‘s first Halloween-themed episode didn’t pull any punches, delivering some significant bombshells and genuinely bizarre moments. With the future still being relatively unclear for a lot of Riverdale’s ensemble, it will be interesting to see where things go next. If you can’t wait to find out, The CW recently released a trailer for “Chapter Sixty-Two: Witness for the Prosecution”, the fifth episode of the show’s fourth season. The promo puts a pretty prominent focus on Betty Cooper (Lili Reinhart) and her “serial killer gene”, something that has been called into question since she figured out that her father was The Black Hood.

Based on the title and the photo from the episodes, it also looks like Veronica (Camila Mendes) will, in fact, be playing a role in both of her parents’ trials, even though she previously refused to earlier this season. Given the fact that Veronica also recently changed her last name to “Luna” – a nod to Hiram’s original surname – in an attempt to distance herself from her family, things are sure to get even more complicated. (Oh, and let’s not forget the fact that Veronica outsmarted a literal serial killer in this week’s installment.)

The episode is also expected to feature the arrival of Vida star Mishel Prada, who was cast in the series earlier this year as a private investigator. Prada’s character has been recently credited as “Hermosa Lodge”, which could indicate that Veronica has a stronger tie to her than fans might have initially thought.

And of course, there’s still the ever-present threat of Jughead Jones’ (Cole Sprouse) fate, which seemed to be even worse than before in this week’s cliffhanger.

“They gave [the scene] to us right before we shot it, which is kind of normal.” Sprouse told ComicBook.com of the show’s Season 3 cliffhanger. “You don’t want people to know the ending until it’s the end of the filming schedule, because it reduces the potential for spoilers. But I think it’s interesting, and I think the idea of him burning his beanie is visually stimulating, and a good little hook. I’m excited.”

You can check out the synopsis for “Witness for the Prosecution” below, and scroll through to check out the photos from the episode

“THE TRIALS OF HIRAM AND HERMOINE — Caught between Hiram (Mark Consuelos) and Hermoine’s (Marisol Nichols) double trial, Veronica (Camila Mendes) grapples with what the future holds for her family. Archie (KJ Apa) finds himself the unexpected target of the town’s local businesses. Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Kevin (Casey Cott) join the Junior FBI Training Program, and Jughead (Cole Sprouse) learns some surprising information about his family history.

Madchen Amick, Skeet Ulrich and Charles Melton also star. Harry Jierjian directed the episode written by Devon Turner.”

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW. “Witness for the Prosecution” will air on November 6th.