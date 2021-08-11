Riverdale: "Reservoir Dogs" Synopsis Released

✖

The CW has released a synopsis for "Chapter Eighty-Nine: Reservoir Dogs", the thirteenth episode of Riverdale's fifth season. After the series returns from its months-long midseason hiatus this week, "Reservoir Dogs" is set to take many of the show's lingering plot threads to new heights, including Betty Cooper's (Lili Reinhart) quest to find the Lonely Highway killer, and Cheryl Blossom (Madelaine Petsch) seemingly running some sort of ministry. While those storylines (and countless more) have definitely surprised some across the season thus far, they've come with the territory of the series' multi-year time jump.

"On a practical level we really wanted to — I call them still the kids [Laughs] — but for the kids to be playing characters closer to their age," Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa explained to Entertainment Tonight earlier this year. "And I think one of the hallmarks of Riverdale has been that it isn't a procedural. Every episode is its own genre and it's constantly reinventing itself and it felt like if we had stayed in high school, we might run the risk of playing the same beats and the same stories over and over again. So I think the idea was that it would sort of be a creative boost for the writers, a creative boost for the actors, and after four years of very gonzo, intricate, incestuous plotting, it was like, "Oh!" Well, we can just drop everyone into new storylines that feel organic to the characters, but allow us to feel like we can move a little more nimbly. Without the burden of, you know, Bughead dating or the burden of Archie still wrestling with the immediate death of his father. It felt like a way to freshen everything up and I feel like that was the big goal."

You can check out the synopsis for "Chapter Eighty-Nine: Reservoir Dogs" below.

"COYOTE UGLY — While helping Eric (guest star Sommer Carbuccia) deal with his PTSD, Archie (KJ Apa) is forced to confront his own past trauma in the Army. To find the Lonely Highway killer, Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Tabitha (Erinn Westbrook) come up with a way to lure truckers to Pop’s. Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) extends an invitation to Kevin (Casey Cott) and Veronica (Camila Mendes) gives Reggie (Charles Melton) a shot to prove her wrong.

Madchen Amick, Mark Consuelos and Drew Ray Tanner also star. Gabriel Correa directed the episode written by Evan Kyle."

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW. "Chapter Eighty-Nine: Reservoir Dogs" will air on August 25th.