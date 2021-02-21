Riverdale: "Fire in the Sky" Synopsis Teases New Mysteries

✖

Riverdale has firmly placed itself within a new status quo, after a significant time jump took the events of the series seven years into the future. As fans have already seen, that time jump has resulted in some unexpected new pairings, character details, and new mysteries -- all of which are only set to continue in upcoming episodes. To tease exactly what's in store, The CW has released a new synopsis for "Chapter Eighty-Three: Fire in the Sky", the seventh episode of the show's fifth season. You can check out the synopsis below.

"A FEW GOOD MEN — Following in his Grandpa Artie’s footsteps, Archie (KJ Apa) begins to recruit Riverdale’s new volunteer fire department. Toni’s (Vanessa Morgan) attempt to lure Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) out of Thornhill and back into daily life in Riverdale leads to more tension between the two. Elsewhere, Betty (Lili Reinhart), Alice (Mädchen Amick) and Kevin’s (Casey Cott) latest investigation leads them into conflict with Hiram (Mark Consuelos). Finally, as Veronica (Camila Mendes) comes up with a risky plan to support Riverdale’s local businesses, Jughead (Cole Sprouse) and Tabitha (Erinn Westbrook) begin to unravel an old mystery surrounding some strange sightings in the town. Charles Melton and Drew Ray Tanner also star. Gabriel Correa directed the episode written by Ted Sullivan."

The episode hints at some plot points that have been teased by the series for a while now, particularly the idea of Archie running Riverdale's new fire department. It also will be interesting to see exactly what the "investigation" is that Betty, Alice, and Kevin are involved in, as previous synopses have hinted that it could be tied to Polly Cooper (Tiera Skovbye) and her harrowing secret double life with the Ghoulies. The idea of Jughead and Tabitha's dual mystery is also interesting as well, as the preview for this week's "Back to School" episode surprised fans by teasing Mothman.

"On a practical level we really wanted to — I call them still the kids [Laughs] — but for the kids to be playing characters closer to their age," Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa explained to Entertainment Tonight earlier this month. "And I think one of the hallmarks of Riverdale has been that it isn't a procedural. Every episode is its own genre and it's constantly reinventing itself and it felt like if we had stayed in high school, we might run the risk of playing the same beats and the same stories over and over again. So I think the idea was that it would sort of be a creative boost for the writers, a creative boost for the actors, and after four years of very gonzo, intricate, incestuous plotting, it was like, "Oh!" Well, we can just drop everyone into new storylines that feel organic to the characters, but allow us to feel like we can move a little more nimbly. Without the burden of, you know, Bughead dating or the burden of Archie still wrestling with the immediate death of his father. It felt like a way to freshen everything up and I feel like that was the big goal."

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8/7c. "Chapter Eighty-Three: Fire in the Sky" will air on March 10th.