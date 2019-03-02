‘Riverdale’ Stars Send Their Love And Support To Luke Perry

Riverdale star Luke Perry suffered a stroke a few days ago, and during this difficult time, his co-stars are wishing him well.

Perry suffered the stroke on February 28th and was rushed to a hospital near his home in Sherman Oaks California. Since then it has been reported that he has been sedated, though no further information is known. Many of his co-stars from not only Riverdale but also 90210 have shared their support for the actor, wishing him well and a speedy recovery.

Perry was shooting episodes for CW’s Riverdale recently, which is in its third season, and in the show, he plays the role of Fred Andrews, Archie’s father.

Perry’s name also came up recently as part of the newly announced Beverly Hills, 90210 reboot. During the show’s heydey Perry played the always mysterious bad boy Dylan McKay. He would go on to be a linchpin of the series, which also starred Jennie Garth, Jason Priestly, Tori Spelling, Ian Ziering, Brian Austin Green, and Gabrielle Carteris. The new reboot will also star some of those actors, though not in their old roles. What that means remains to be seen, though at the time of the announcement Perry was not involved due to his Riverdale schedule.

Our thoughts are with Perry and his family and friends at this time, and you can see his co-stars wishing him well on the next slide.

Thinking Of You

First up is a wish of safe recovery from co-star Lili Reinhart, who shared a photo of the two on set.

View this post on Instagram Thinking of you, Luke. And praying for your safe recovery. A post shared by Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) on Feb 28, 2019 at 7:26pm PST

“Thinking of you, Luke. And praying for your safe recovery.”

A Fond Memory

Co-star Cole Sprouse also wished Perry well, sharing a photo of Perry looking out a window during filming.

View this post on Instagram Love you bud A post shared by Cole Sprouse (@colesprouse) on Feb 28, 2019 at 7:00pm PST

“Love you bud”

Someone Has To Grill

Co-star Skeet Ulrich shared a photo of Perry in the pool with a cowboy hat on, telling him he has to grill for him when he gets better.

“Waiting for ya brotha!! Someone has to man the grill for me ?❤️❤️”

Love You Brother

Co-star Casey Cott shared a photo from a CW event of the two side by side with a simple but heartfelt message.

View this post on Instagram Love you my brother. A post shared by Casey Cott (@caseycott) on Feb 28, 2019 at 9:45pm PST

“Love you my brother.”

Sharing The Love

Co-star Madchen Amick shared a black and white photo of her and Perry and wished the star love.

View this post on Instagram Love you Luke ? A post shared by Mädchen Amick (@madchenamick) on Feb 28, 2019 at 7:58pm PST

“Love you Luke ?”

An Amazing Man

Co-star Marisol Nichols shared a photo of the two looking quite happy on set, calling him an amazing man.

View this post on Instagram Thinking of this amazing man. We love you Luke ❤️?? A post shared by Marisol Nichols (@marisolnichols) on Feb 28, 2019 at 7:56pm PST

“Thinking of this amazing man. We love you Luke ❤️??”

Sending My Love

Co-star Molly Ringwald, who plays Mary Andrews on the show, sent her love to Perry during this difficult time.

Sending my love to Luke Perry. ❤️ — Molly Ringwald (@MollyRingwald) February 28, 2019

“Sending my love to Luke Perry. ❤️”