‘Riverdale’ Synopsis: Bizarrodale Replaces the Core Four

The CW has released the official synopsis for Riverdale “Chapter Forty-Seven: Bizarrodale,” the episode set to air on February 6. The episode will center on Kevin, Cheryl, Josie, and Reggie, putting most of the series’ usual leads on the back-burner for a week.

This episode will likely come as a relief to some fans; the show’s huge cast means that almost nobody gets regular screen time outside of the core four and a select few supporting cast members and villains, so various pockets of Riverdale fandom are always unhappy about their fave not getting enough attention. Putting characters like Josie and Kevin, whose long-suffering fans are very vocal on Twitter, front and center is likely to make for an exciting night of live tweets, at least.

“One episode we’re doing is an episode called ‘Bizarrodale,’ which treats- instead of Archie, Betty, Veronica and Jughead being the Core Four, it treats Kevin, Cheryl, Reggie and Josie as the Core Four,” Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, told TheWrap during a recent interview. “And it’s a really fun episode. A really fun episode. I’m really excited about that one. And then we have an episode- the show has always been noir and always trending noir. But we’ve got an episode coming up that is completely noir: how it’s written, how it’s shot, the plot of it. And it’s really fun.”

While it is all happening, it seems that The Midnight Club will also reconvene to deal with a crisis related to Josie and Kevin’s parents.

“Bizarrodale” will be one of a very few episodes so far that did not draw its title from a previously-existing book or movie.

You can check out the official synopsis below.

THE NEXT LEVEL

Amidst preparations for their upcoming wedding, Sierra (guest star Robin Givens) and Tom (guest star Martin Cummins) receive an unsettling message, which forces “The Midnight Club” to reunite. Meanwhile, Veronica (Camila Mendes) and Reggie (Charles Melton) take drastic measures to clean up a mess they created. Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) learns some unexpected news about the college she has set her sights on. Lastly, Kevin (Casey Cott) gives Moose (guest star Cody Kearsley) an ultimatum.

KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Cole Sprouse, Marisol Nichols, Madchen Amick, Luke Perry, Ashleigh Murray, Mark Consuelos, Skeet Ulrich and Vanessa Morgan also star.

Harry Jierjian directed the episode written by Britta Lundin.