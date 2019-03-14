‘Riverdale’ Synopsis: “The Master”

The CW has released the official synopsis for “The Master,” the March 27 episode of Riverdale.

The episode is named after the Paul Thomas Anderson film, which stars Joaquin Phoenix as boozy drifter struggling with the trauma of World War II.

In this one, Cheryl teams up with Betty, while Archie and Veronica come together and Jughead squares off with the mysterious new drug lord in town: his mother.

You can check out the official synopsis below.

“Chapter Fifty-Two: The Master” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

THE RAID

As Betty (Lili Reinhart) enlists Cheryl’s (Madelaine Petsch) help to infiltrate The Farm, Archie (KJ Apa) and Veronica (Camila Mendes) help an ally from his past. Meanwhile, Jughead’s (Cole Sprouse) attempt to put a stop to Riverdale‘s drug trade puts him on a collision course with Gladys (guest star Gina Gershon). Finally, Hiram (Mark Consuelos) breaks some surprising news to Veronica.

Marisol Nichols, Madchen Amick, Skeet Ulrich and Casey Cott also star. Pamela Romanowsky directed the episode written by Greg Murray & Ace Hasan.

Riverdale airs on Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT, before episodes of All American on The CW. “Chapter Fifty-Two: The Master” will premiere on March 27.

