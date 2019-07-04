Riverdale Star Vanessa Morgan Gets Engaged

On Riverdale, Vanessa Morgan‘s Toni Topaz is in a passionate, if not tumultuous relationship with Cheryl Blossom (Madelaine Petsch) with the pair having escaped from the series’ nefarious cult, The Farm during the Season Three finale. In real life, however, Morgan’s love life appears to be a whole lot happier and more so now than ever. On Wednesday, Morgan announced her engagement to boyfriend Chicago White Sox pitcher Michael Kopech via social media.
Morgan posted a photo of herself and Kopech, with Kopech down on one knee in front of a waterfall in Mooney Falls, Arizona with a simple caption: My Forever. Check it out below.
Videos by ComicBook.com
Kopech also shared the news in a post to his own Instagram account in a video of the proposal itself, complete with a long and touching caption about his love for Morgan whom he has been dating for a year.
View this post on Instagram
“So I’ll start with the obvious: I love you. I love you intensely, passionately, & also at times, recklessly,” Kopech wrote in part. You can check out the video and the full caption in the post below.
View this post on Instagram
So I’ll start with the obvious: I love you. I love you intensely, passionately, & also at times, recklessly. I make decisions on the spur of the moment (i mean look at how our relationship has gone up to this point). I’m a very non traditional type of person and I know I’ve found my match in you when it comes to that especially. Our relationship probably doesn’t make sense to many people for a sh*t ton of reasons, but we’re not doing it for them. We know this is forever. Why would we wait? lol. You literally stayed by my side when I felt I had lost my mind. You stayed by my side for these seemingly random changes of my life. You stayed when often times I didn’t deserve it. You’ve loved me for ME from day one. Completely unselfishly. You’re undeniably the spark that reignited my fire. You’re deserving of much more than just this moment but this one just felt particularly magical. I’m incredibly humbled by the love that you give and I only hope I can portray a fraction of the love and light that you carry with you. I’ll never have enough words to tell you how much I love you, but I promise to always show you. But for now, I’ll finish this how I started: I love you. SO MUCH. @vanessamorgan
Soon after making the announcement on Instagram, Morgan’s Riverdale co-stars commented their congratulations on the engagement.
“Omggggg dying for this post,” Petsch wrote. “Bestie’s getting married!!!!!! I’m beyond happy for your my little babies!”
“You’re kidding me!!” Camila Mendes wrote. “Congrats, beautiful.”
“!!!!!!! So so happy for you!!!” Lili Reinhart chimed in.
Even Charmed’s Sarah Jeffery offered her congratulations.
“OH MY GOD VANESSA I am BEAMING for you two congratulations!!” she wrote.
Congratulations to the happy couple.
Riverdale returns for its fourth season on Wednesday, October 9 on The CW.