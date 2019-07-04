Riverdale Star Vanessa Morgan Gets Engaged

On Riverdale, Vanessa Morgan‘s Toni Topaz is in a passionate, if not tumultuous relationship with Cheryl Blossom (Madelaine Petsch) with the pair having escaped from the series’ nefarious cult, The Farm during the Season Three finale. In real life, however, Morgan’s love life appears to be a whole lot happier and more so now than ever. On Wednesday, Morgan announced her engagement to boyfriend Chicago White Sox pitcher Michael Kopech via social media.

Morgan posted a photo of herself and Kopech, with Kopech down on one knee in front of a waterfall in Mooney Falls, Arizona with a simple caption: My Forever. Check it out below.

Kopech also shared the news in a post to his own Instagram account in a video of the proposal itself, complete with a long and touching caption about his love for Morgan whom he has been dating for a year.

View this post on Instagram My Forever 😭💍♥️

“So I’ll start with the obvious: I love you. I love you intensely, passionately, & also at times, recklessly,” Kopech wrote in part. You can check out the video and the full caption in the post below.

Soon after making the announcement on Instagram, Morgan’s Riverdale co-stars commented their congratulations on the engagement.

“Omggggg dying for this post,” Petsch wrote. “Bestie’s getting married!!!!!! I’m beyond happy for your my little babies!”

“You’re kidding me!!” Camila Mendes wrote. “Congrats, beautiful.”

“!!!!!!! So so happy for you!!!” Lili Reinhart chimed in.

Even Charmed’s Sarah Jeffery offered her congratulations.

“OH MY GOD VANESSA I am BEAMING for you two congratulations!!” she wrote.

Congratulations to the happy couple.

Riverdale returns for its fourth season on Wednesday, October 9 on The CW.