Downey's Dream Cars Trailer Shows Off Marvel Star's Electric Vehicle Series

It's been over three years since Robert Downey Jr. was seen on the big screen, but the beloved actor is finally returning to movies this summer in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer. Before you catch Downey Jr. in one of the most anticipated movies of the year, you can watch his new series on Max, Downey's Dream Cars. The series will follow the Marvel star and "his team of experts" who are taking classic cars and restoring them to be better suited for modern standards, making them "eco-friendly automobiles." A trailer for the new series dropped today and showcases Downey Jr. in a fun new light.

"He's bringing classic back – and it feels electric. #DowneysDreamCars premieres June 22 on Max," the official account for HBO Max (soon to be Max) shared on YouTube. You can check out the trailer below:

"My goal is to showcase that it's possible to keep the integrity of classic cars while leveraging new tech and innovation to make them more eco-friendly. I'm thrilled audiences will get to see this series on Discovery+ later this year," Robert Downey Jr. previously said in a statement. Nancy Daniels, the chief brand officer of Discovery, added, "We are excited to bring audiences a series that shows the spirit of who Downey is and puts his passion for the environment center stage. That, and who better than Robert Downey Jr. to make eco-friendly cars look this good?"

When Is HBO Max Becoming Max?

On May 23rd, HBO Max will be rebranded and relaunched as just Max. It will essentially be a merger of the HBO Max and Discovery+ platforms, putting much of the company's content under one streaming umbrella. In addition to a rebranding, Max will be adding a bunch of new movies and shows in the days and weeks following its big change.

Will Robert Downey Jr. Play Sherlock Holmes Again?

Robert Downey Jr.'s days with the Marvel Cinematic Universe have seemingly come to an end, but there is another franchise fans are eager to see him return to. The Iron Man star played the titular character in Sherlock Holmes in 2009 and reprised the role in Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows in 2011. Last year, it was announced that Downey Jr. was collaborating with HBO Max for two streaming series set in the Sherlock Holmes universe, but there's been no word on whether or not he would be playing the iconic detective again. Both Sherlock films were helmed by Guy Ritchie, who recently told Collider that a third instalment is ultimately up to Downey Jr.

Downey's Dream Cars begins streaming on Max on June 22nd.