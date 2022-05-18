✖

While his next project as an actor will be the upcoming Oppenheimer from Christopher Nolan, Academy Award nominee Robert Downey Jr. has lined up his next television project, another series on Discovery+. Having previously created the series The Bond for the network, The Hollywood Reporter brings word that the former Marvel star will appear in a series which currently has the working title of Downey's Dream Cars. As you can imagine based on the title, the series will follow Downey and "his team of experts" who are taking classic cars and restoring them to be better suited for modern standards, making them "eco-friendly automobiles."

"My goal is to showcase that it's possible to keep the integrity of classic cars while leveraging new tech and innovation to make them more eco-friendly. I'm thrilled audiences will get to see this series on Discovery+ later this year," Robert Downey Jr. said in a statement. Nancy Daniels, chief brand officer of Discovery, added: "We are excited to bring audiences a series that shows the spirit of who Downey is and puts his passion for the environment center stage. That, and who better than Robert Downey Jr. to make eco-friendly cars look this good?"

The completion of Warner Bros. and Discovery's merger into one company gives Downey a host of shows in the work for the media conglomerate. It was previously reported that Downey was helping shepherd two television spinoffs for his Sherlock Holmes feature films series. Sherlock Holmes movie producer Lionel Wigram is slated to serve as executive producer on the projects alongside Downey, both of which are in development for HBO Max. It was previously confirmed that the two streaming platforms will also be combined into one service as well.

"One of the most important items here is that we believe in a combined product as opposed to a bundle... We believe that the breadth and depth of this content offering is going to be a phenomenal consumer value proposition," Discovery CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels said earlier this year. "The question is, in order to get to that point and do it in a way that's actually a great user experience for our subscribers, that's going to take some time. Again, that's nothing that's going to happen in weeks -- hopefully not in years, but in several months -- and we will start working on an interim solution in the meantime. So right out of the gate, we're working on getting the bundling approach ready, maybe a single sign-on, maybe ingesting content into the other product, etc., so that we can start to get some benefits early on. But the main thrust is going to be harmonizing the technology platform. Building one very, very strong combined direct-to-consumer product and platform, that's going to take a while."