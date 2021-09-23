Robot Chicken’s Nerd Has To Cope With a New Kind of Halloween in This Exclusive Clip

Adult Swim has provided ComicBook with an exclusive first look at a clip from tonight’s midseason finale of Robot Chicken. A Halloween special, this particular clip features everyone’s favorite Robot Chicken nerd, dealing with the challenges of moving from a pre-teen to a teenage Halloween celebration. At a party where there are folks dressed as the Psycho-Pirate and Frank from Donnie Darko, the Nerd goes as Sonic the Hedgehog — but specifically, the original live-action design with “off-putting human proportions.” It goes about as well as you’d expect, which you can see in the clip.

The episode is titled “Happy Russian Deathdog Dolloween 2 U.” Here’s the official synopsis: In this terribly terrific Robot Chicken tale, treasure the trials and tribulations of a time-twisted teenager’s toxic tussle with tons of terror on, uh, Halloween!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Check out the “A Very Nerdy Halloween” clip below.

A Halloween episode is the next “themed” episode after a recent Archie Comics Special, which featured (among other things) Rachael Leigh Cook, Seth Green, Breckin Meyer, and Donald Faison returning to their roles from the 2001 cult classic Josie and the Pussycats. It also comes on the heels of a game-changing 200th episode, which forced the creators to re-examine what they want from a version of Robot Chicken that has transformed from a wacky show riffing on pop culture to one of the longest running and most revered shows on Adult Swim.

“For us, I think the important thing is, we need to bring in — and we have been bringing in — younger writers, people who grew up in the ’90s and the 2000s, that are making fun of the things that they grew up with,” executive producer Matt Senreich told ComicBook last year. “We can still do the stuff that we are watching and that is current, but the actual nostalgia factor of the stuff that we play with, the action figures and the cartoons, and even the video games, are from a younger generation. I think that’s been fantastic, and fun for us, to be learning about these properties that we weren’t watching as they were coming out. It’s just trying to find that lovely balance to what we like to play with.”

Tonight’s episode of Robot Chicken airs at midnight ET/PT on Adult Swim, and you can stream it or buy it on digital tomorrow morning.