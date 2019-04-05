‘Roswell New Mexico’ Season Finale Synopsis Revealed

The CW has released the official synopsis for “Release the Satellites,” the season one finale of Roswell New Mexico, which will air on Tuesday, April 23, following The Flash. The series, a revival of the cult-favorite series Roswell, has been a steady presence on The CW, and recently recruited original series star Shiri Appleby to direct an episode. In Roswell, Appleby played girl-next-door Liz Parker, whose relationship with alien-human hybrid Max Evans (Jason Behr) drove the narrative of the series. In Roswell, New Mexico, the exact character is not back; Appleby’s character is closely reflected in Liz Ortecho (Jeanine Mason). Max Evans returns, played by Nathan Parsons. The finale is directed by Julie Plec, executive producer of The CW’s other freshman supernatural drama, Legacies.

You can check out the official synopsis here:UNDOING THE PAST — Max (Nathan Dean Parsons) and Michael (Michael Vlamis) find themselves at an impasse over how to deal with the 4th alien. Liz (Jeanine Mason) has a dangerous encounter with an unexpected visitor. Kyle (Michael Trevino) spirals after uncovering a dark secret about his father’s death. And Michael is forced to make a difficult decision about his future. Lily Cowles, Tyler Blackburn, Heather Hemmens, Trevor St. John and Karan Oberoi also star. Julie Plec directed the episode written by Carina Adly MacKenzie.

More than maybe anywhere else on Earth, Roswell, New Mexico is ground zero for those who seek proof that aliens exist. Roswell native Liz Ortecho left it all behind 10 years ago after the death of her beloved older sister Rosa. But after the government cuts funding on her biomedical research, she reluctantly returns to her tourist-trap hometown to move back in with her father. When Liz arrives, she reconnects with Max Evans, her teenage crush, who is now a Roswell police officer. Their chemistry is instantly electric. But Liz soon discovers a shocking truth: Max is an alien who has kept his unearthly abilities hidden his entire life, along with those of his otherworldly sister, Isobel, and their friend Michael. As the two grow closer after a decade apart, Liz finds it difficult to keep the truth from her best friend, Maria De Luca, and her trusting high school ex, Dr. Kyle Valenti. Also hiding their extraterrestrial origins are Isobel and Michael, with Isobel not even revealing the truth to her husband, Noah Bracken, and Michael keeping his identity hidden beneath a bad-boy exterior of hard living and casual hookups. Meanwhile, Master Sergeant Jesse Manes spearheads a long-standing government conspiracy — unbeknownst to his son, Alex Manes (Tyler Blackburn), who has recently returned from service overseas with emotional and physical injuries. The politics of fear and hatred that run rampant in Roswell threaten to expose Max and his family and could endanger his deepening romance with Liz…as well as their lives.

Roswell New Mexico airs on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. ET/PT, following The Flash. “Recovering the Satellites” will debut on April 23.

