Comic-Con 2022: Paper Girls Creator Brian K. Vaughan Praises Fans for Embracing Adaptation

There have been many comic adaptations over the years, and fans are incredibly excited about the upcoming series based on Brian K. Vaughan and Cliff Chiang's Paper Girls. Back in May, the streaming site released the first teaser for the show and the official trailer was revealed earlier this month. Currently, Vaughn and Chiang are with the show's cast at San Diego Comic-Con and had a chance to chat with ComicBook.com's Jenna Anderson. During the interview, Vaughn talked about how much fans have embraced the upcoming series. Vaughn is no stranger to having his work adapted. Previously, Y: The Last Man, The Runaways, and more have been turned into shows.

"This is not our first time, " Vaughan said with a laugh. "It's been the best so far. Just seeing how much people love the comic, and comic fans, as I'm sure you well know, are not always happy with adaptations. And there's just been, from the moment I think the first images these guys dropped, everyone was like, 'Wow, they got it exactly right.' You can just tell the tone and the heart of it, so just seeing the way people already embraced it without having seen a minute of it, it's been breathtaking."

Paper Girls is being developed by Amazon Studios and Legendary Television, the studio where Vaughan already has an overall deal.

"I think sometimes people read a comic and are like, 'oh this is just storyboards, let's just shoot this.' But comics are its own unique medium, and television can do things that we can't," Vaughan recently explained to Entertainment Weekly. "Like with needle drops – just the addition of music adds an incredible layer to this that we didn't have access to. These young performers are some of the best younger actors I've ever seen. This show really takes such advantage of the medium. If you've never heard of Paper Girls, if you're not familiar with this comic, then the show is still 100 percent accessible and I think you will love it. But if you're a hardcore fan of the comic, it's still going to be extremely surprising to you. With our blessing, they go to some places that we never could as a comic and there are new characters, there are new threats."

Stay tuned for more updates from Comic-Con 2022. Paper Girls will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on Friday, July 29th.