Paper Girls Official Trailer Released by Amazon Prime Video

After becoming a critical darling among comic fans, Paper Girls is officially headed to television. On Monday, Prime Video unveiled the first full trailer for their live-action adaptation of Paper Girls, following multiple teasers and promotional photos for the series. This provides the best look yet at the upcoming series, which adapts Brian K. Vaughan and Cliff Chiang's beloved Image Comics series of the same name. This comes ahead of the series' premiere debut on Friday, July 29th.

Paper Girls follows four young girls who, while out delivering papers on the morning after Halloween in 1988, become unwittingly caught in a conflict between warring factions of time-travelers, sending them on an adventure through time that will save the world. As they travel between our present, the past, and the future — they encounter future versions of themselves and now must choose to embrace or reject their fate. The series stars Sofia Rosinsky as Mac Coyle, Camryn Jones as Tiffany Quilkin, Riley Lai Nelet as Erin Tieng, Ali Wong as Adult Erin, Fina Strazza as KJ Brandman, and Nate Corddry as Larry.

Paper Girls is being developed by Amazon Studios and Legendary Television, the studio where Vaughan already has an overall deal.

"I think sometimes people read a comic and are like, 'oh this is just storyboards, let's just shoot this.' But comics are its own unique medium, and television can do things that we can't," Vaughan recently explained to Entertainment Weekly. "Like with needle drops – just the addition of music adds an incredible layer to this that we didn't have access to. These young performers are some of the best younger actors I've ever seen. This show really takes such advantage of the medium. If you've never heard of Paper Girls, if you're not familiar with this comic, then the show is still 100 percent accessible and I think you will love it. But if you're a hardcore fan of the comic, it's still going to be extremely surprising to you. With our blessing, they go to some places that we never could as a comic and there are new characters, there are new threats."

Paper Girls will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on Friday, July 29th.