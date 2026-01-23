Peacock Is About To Lose Jason Momoa’s Hit Apple TV Show

Jason Momoa has come a long way from his days as Khal Drogo on Game of Thrones. In the years since his breakout role on the HBO series, the actor has become a major Hollywood star with leading roles in everything from Aquaman to Fast X. The actor charted one of his best post-GoT roles yet with a new Apple TV historical drama that debuted in 2025, and Peacock subscribers are quickly running out of time to watch it.

Considered by some to be Momoa’s “magnum opus,” Chief of War debuted on Apple TV back in August, and the first three episodes were brought to Peacock through the October-inked Apple TV and Peacock bundle deal. Those sample episodes are set to fly off Peacock on January 31st. Momoa created the series alongside Thomas Paʻa Sibbett and is also attached as executive producer and star. The historical drama tells the story of the unification and colonization of the Hawaiian Islands in the late 18th century from an indigenous perspective and centers around Momoa’s Kaʻiana, a Hawaiian war chief who attempts to unite the warring islands as a new threat approaches their shores.

Chief of War Is One of the Best New Historical Dramas

From Shōgun to The Gilded Age, Bridgerton, and The Great, the historical drama genre has been going strong throughout the 2020s, and Chief of War almost instantly joined their ranks as one of the best. The series immediately topped Apple TV’s streaming chart upon its release and earned high praise from critics and audiences alike. Chief of War even became one of Momoa’s highest-rated projects ever when it scored a 92% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes, outperforming Game of Thrones’ 89% rating, and an 84% audience rating.

The series is considered by some to be one of Momoa’s greatest works yet, and it’s earned high praise for its cultural accuracy and immersion. Chief of War focuses on authentic storytelling from an indigenous perspective and excels at immersing the viewer in the world and time period, with FandomWire’s Callie Hanna writing, “Taken together, it provides a vibrant, layered, and deeply human perspective of a culture too often ignored or whitewashed by most mainstream Hollywood productions.” Critics have described Chief of War as being “cut from a similar cloth to Shōgun” with its epic, high-stakes storytelling and immersive world-building. Rohan Naahar even wrote for The Indian Express, “Epic and exotic; daring yet dignified, Jason Momoa’s Chief of War is yet another example of Apple’s ambitious quest to replicate the golden era of HBO.”

Where to Stream Chief of War After It Leaves Peacock?

Only three episodes of Chief of War were ever made available to viewers subscribed to the Apple TV and Peacock bundle, and they were only ever intended to be short-lived additions. Following their exits, will continue to be available to stream on Apple TV, where all nine episodes of Chief of War’s debut season stream. The series hasn’t yet been renewed for a second season, but Sibbett has expressed hope for its future and told Town & Country, “It just picks up; it just gets bigger and bigger. And so we just can’t wait to have an opportunity to do that.”

