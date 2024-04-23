Doctor Who Poses With The Beatles in New Image

Over the years, Doctor Who has developed a penchant for exhuming moments from history, putting the titular Time Lord and their companion into a wild array of scenarios. It has already been clear that the show's upcoming season will continue to borrow from popular culture, and we have a new look at what that will entail. On Tuesday, the next cover for Doctor Who Magazine was unveiled, with an image promoting an episode themed around The Beatles.

The cover, which you can check out below, shows The Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa) and Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson) posed with The Beatles in a new take on their With the Beatles album cover.

John & Paul & Ringo & George... & the Doctor & Ruby? 👀🎶



Here's your first look at the cover of the latest #DoctorWho Magazine! pic.twitter.com/6WZ0AtumgQ — Doctor Who (@bbcdoctorwho) April 23, 2024

What Is Doctor Who's New Season About?

This season of Doctor Who follows the Doctor and Ruby Sunday nthrough infinite adventures across time and space in the TARDIS. From the Regency era in England to war-torn futures, the duo champion the forces of good while encountering incredible friends and dangerous foes.

"At last, it's my great delight to unleash a whole new season of the Doctor and Ruby's adventures together," showrunner, executive producer, and writer Russell T. Davies said in a statement. "Monsters! Chases! Villains! Mysteries! And a terrifying secret that's been spanning time and space for decades. Don't miss a second!"

Who Is in the Cast of Doctor Who?

Guest stars on the new season of Doctor Who will include Aneurin Barnard, Anita Dobson, Yasmin Finney, Michelle Greenidge, Jonathan Groff, Bonnie Langford, Genesis Lynea, Jemma Redgrave, Lenny Rush, Indira Varma and Angela Wynter.

Doctor Who is produced by Bad Wolf, with BBC Studios for Disney Branded Television and BBC. Under the creative vision of Davies, the additional executive producers include Phil Collinson, Joel Collins, Julie Gardner and Jane Tranter. The new season features episodes directed by Ben Chessell, Jamie Donoughue, Julie Anne Robinson and Dylan Holmes Williams.

Who Is the New Doctor Who?

Gatwa, whose work includes Sex Education and Barbie, was announced to be portraying The Doctor in May of 2022. He made his debut as the character in the third 60th Anniversary special, "The Giggle," last fall.

"There aren't quite the words to describe how I'm feeling," Gatwa explained at the time. "A mix of deeply honoured, beyond excited and of course a little bit scared. This role and show means so much to so many around the world, including myself, and each one of my incredibly talented predecessors has handled that unique responsibility and privilege with the utmost care. I will endeavour my upmost to do the same. Russell T Davies is almost as iconic as the Doctor himself and being able to work with him is a dream come true. His writing is dynamic, exciting, incredibly intelligent and fizzing with danger. An actor's metaphorical playground. The entire team have been so welcoming and truly give their hearts to the show. And so as much as it's daunting, I'm aware I'm joining a really supportive family. Unlike the Doctor, I may only have one heart but I am giving it all to this show."

Doctor Who will return with new episodes on Friday, May 10th at 7pm ET on Disney+, with a two-episode premiere, followed by a debut on BBC iPlayer on Saturday, May 11 at 12am GMT, and a broadcast premiere on BBC One later that day. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

