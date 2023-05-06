'90s Sabrina: The Teenage Witch Has New Streaming Home

A beloved 1990s sitcom has a new streaming home. Sabrina the Teenage Witch, based on the Archie Comics series and starring Melissa Joan Hart, is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. All seven seasons of the series are available on the streaming platform. The series also starred Caroline Rhea and Beth Broderick.

Sabrina the Teenage Witch first debuted in 1996 and ran for seven seasons — the first four airing on ABC and the final three on The WB — with the series ending in 2003. The series followed Sabrina (Hart), a teenager who learns on her 16th birthday that she has magical powers. She lives with her aunts, Hilda (Rhea) and Zelda (Broderick) who happen to be 600-year-old sorceresses themselves, as well as Salem, a talking cat who is actually a 500-year-old witch sentenced to a century as a talking cat for trying to take over the world.

Interestingly, the cat — the real one that portrayed Salem — actually inadvertently helped Hart take items from the show's set at the end of series production. Hart recently revealed that it was a hunt for the hiding feline that allowed her to grab various items from set.

"I took everything," Hart said. "Clothing, set pieces, things I don't even know I got home."

She then explained how the cat assisted.

"We were all screaming and yelling on the night we wrapped, so the cat freaked out and escaped," Hart said. "We had to lock down the set to find the cat. It just freaked out, scratched the trainer to pieces and disappeared. Our sound stage was something like 22,000 square feet and we had to search the whole thing for the cat. While we walked around the set, we just stole so much stuff. Maybe I'll post some of it on Instagram and be like, 'Anyone recognize this?'"

Will there be a reboot of Sabrina the Teenage Witch?

While the Archie Comics series of the same name got a darker Netflix adaptation with The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, there have been no plans for a reboot of Hart's series, though she's not entirely opposed to the idea.

"I think it would be so much fun to be back with those people," Hart said. "I would want to assemble the same crew and cast. I see the appeal of it, for sure. And I would like to see what kind of storylines they'd come up with, but it would have to be done right."

She added, "I would say, 'Never say never.'"

All seven seasons of Sabrina the Teenage Witch are now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.