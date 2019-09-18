Samuel L. Jackson Celebrates His First Emmy Win

Samuel L. Jackson has been a huge staple in Hollywood for many years, and despite some big nominations from the top awards, he never received any of the major prizes until this week. Jackson just received his first-ever Emmy, and it’s not for what you’d expect. The actor managed to score a Sports Feature Emmy for the 30-year opening day video celebrating Kirk Gibson’s home run and the last Dodgers World Series in which Jackson was credited as on-camera talent. Jackson took to Instagram to celebrate the news, and joke that he’s officially on his way to an EGOT.

View this post on Instagram What a Dope Ass surprise!!! #whofukkynknew #firstpieceofthatEGOThahahahahaha A post shared by Samuel L Jackson (@samuelljackson) on Sep 17, 2019 at 11:07am PDT

“What a Dope Ass surprise!!! #whofukkynknew #firstpieceofthatEGOThahahahahaha,” Jackson wrote.

Many celebrities replied to congratulate Jackson:

It’s crazy to think this is Jackson’s first big award considering his long and successful career. Although, he was nominated for an Emmy back in 2009 for Outstanding Animated Program for Afro Samurai: Resurrection. He was also nominated for an Oscar back in 1995 for his iconic turn in Pulp Fiction and has four Golden Globe nominations under his belt.

Jackson wasn’t the only one to take home the Sports Feature award. The on-camera talent also included Goerge Lopez, who posted about the win, too:

Currently, you can catch Jackson in Spider-Man: Far From Home, which was released on digital this week.