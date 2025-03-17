Sarah Michelle Gellar Gives Encouraging Update on Buffy Reboot Production

Just one month after it was confirmed that Buffy is set to slay again in a series reboot, its titular star Sarah Michelle Gellar has provided an update on the show’s production, teasing that things are moving faster than she’d expected. Gellar, who starred as Buffy Summers in the popular series, which ran for seven seasons from 1997 to 2003, also adds that the reboot will take patience. In an interview with People, Gellar told the outlet that offices are set up, signaling “things are progressing probably faster” than she had anticipated, and that it’s going to be a “process.”

“To do it the way it needs to be done, everyone has to be patient with all of us, because this isn’t something that [will just happen],” Gellar said.

The reboot takes place two decades after the series ended, and will focus on a new generation of vampire hunters, with Gellar starring in a recurring role. She is also set to executive produce, along with the original series’ executive producers Gail Berman, Fran Kuzui, and Kaz Kuzui, together with Sandollar Entertainment’s Dolly Parton. Chloé Zhao will direct and executive produce the pilot for Hulu, while Nora and Lila Zuckerman will serve as writers, showrunners, and executive producers.

Gellar also expressed her excitement about “the idea and the group behind” the Buffy revival. “I pinch myself every day when I get into these rooms, and I’m looking at Gail Berman, the Zuckermans, and Chloé Zhao,” she said. “It’s an incredible group.”

“There was no world where I thought Chloé Zhao was going to call me and partner with me, and ask my advice on things and my opinion — especially because she hasn’t done television,” she continued. “She’ll call me, and she’ll say, ‘Well, I have to defer to you,’ and I’m like, ‘Wait, what?’ Those aren’t words I ever thought I would hear.”

While details about the reboot remain sparse at this early stage, the show promises both nostalgia and a fresh perspective. Balancing the show’s core fans with new audience’s expectations, the star hopes to create the same impact the show generated in the ’90s and inspire further longevity.

“As an actor, you just want to do work that stands the test of time, that people still enjoy, not just when it comes out, but years later, and it still is impactful for them,” she said. “So the fact that this show is still so impactful to the people that watched it the first time along with me, to young kids today that are just discovering it and feel like it still speaks to them, being able to bring more people to her, it’s the greatest gift an actor could ever ask for. Truly.”

The original Buffy the Vampire Slayer series is currently streaming on Hulu.






