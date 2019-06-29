Saturday Night Live To Air Encore Of Don Cheadle Episode

Sadly there isn’t a new episode of Saturday Night Live tonight, but that doesn’t mean there won’t be an episode at all. NBC will air Avengers: Endgame star Don Cheadle‘s episode of Saturday Night Live tonight, which turned out to be one of the more entertaining episodes of the season, so if you want to laugh and see Marvel’s War Machine knock it out of the park you’ll have your wish tonight. The episode will kick off at 10:30 pm CST on NBC, where Cheadle will host alongside musical guest Gary Clark Jr.

Saturday Night Live featured several stand out episodes throughout the season, with hosts like Adam Driver and Awkwafina kicking things off and more standout hosting gigs by Liev Schreiber, Steve Carell, Jason Momoa, Halsey, John Mulaney, Emma Stone, Sandra Oh, Adam Sandler, Emma Thompson, and Paul Rudd bringing a close to the season.

The season also featured a host of popular musical acts, including Kayne West, Travis Scott, Paul Simon, Ella Mai, Greta Van Fleet, Meek Mill, Thomas Rhett, Khalid, Sara Bareilles, BTS, Shawn Mendes, the Jonas Brothers, and ending the season with DJ Khaled.

As for next season, no hosts or musical guests have been announced just yet, though there are a few we hope to see. Some names we’d love to see as hosts include Zachary Levi, Margot Robbie, John Boyega, Brie Larson, Kaitlyn Dever, Beanie Feldstein, and The Rock, who all either have movies coming out later this year or had hit movies earlier in the year. We’d also love to see Ariana Grande return to host after her hilarious hosting gig last season.

Regarding Cheadle, fans can see him in Avengers: Endgame right now, which just added more content to the theatrical release to help the film take the top spot on the all-time highest grossing movie list, which currently belongs to Avatar. The film now has to overcome a $34.2 million dollar gap, and it will need to make up a big chunk of that this weekend if it wants to take that spot, as Spider-Man: Far From Home hits early next week and one of the pieces of additional content is an extended look at that very film.

You can find the official description for Endgame below.

“After the devastating events of Avengers: Infinity War (2018), the universe is in ruins due to the efforts of the Mad Titan, Thanos. With the help of remaining allies, the Avengers must assemble once more in order to undo Thanos’ actions and restore order to the universe once and for all, no matter what consequences may be in store.”

Avengers: Endgame is in theaters now.