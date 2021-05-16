Saturday Night Live Takes Shot at Marvel's Hawkeye Series

✖

Those on the writing staff for Saturday Night Live very well know the reputation Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) carries with comic book fans. During the latest episode of NBC's live sketch comedy, Disney+ got its own skit lampooning the streamer's upcoming offerings. That's when a voiceover took a cheap shot at Clint and the rest of the Barton clan.

After introducing WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, the narrator to the sketch introduced the Renner-starring series as Hawkeye and His Boring Ass Family. How dare they disrespect the most integral piece of the Avengers, right?

Despite Hawkeye only having an above-average aim and a nifty bow and arrow setup, longtime Marvel producer Trinh Tran previously told us that Marvel Studios is giving the series the same exact treatment it gives other films from Marvel Studios.

"We're treating our shows as if we're making our features," Tran previously told ComicBook.com of the production value behind Disney+ shows. "I mean, the feel and the quality of those TV shows are going to be like the Marvel movies that you've seen. So that's always been [Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige]'s mindset of let's make sure that when people are going to be watching these episodes, it's going to feel like it's just one long movie except rather than two-and-a-half hours, it's going to be much longer. And the idea behind certain characters getting their shows is because we'll have a lot more time to be able to develop these characters rather than the shorter."

Renner will be joined in the series by Hailee Steinfeld, playing the fan-favorite Kate Bishop — the latest hero to don the Hawkeye moniker in the Marvel source material. Other new additions include Vera Farmiga (Elanor Bishop), Fra Fee (The Clown), Tony Dalton (Swordsman), Alaqua Cox (Echo), Zahn McClarnon (William Lopez), and Florence Pugh reprising her role as Yelena Belova from Black Widow.

Hawkeye has yet to set a release date.

What other characters do you think will be popping up in Hawkeye? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!

If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here. Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.