Saturday Night Live: Ramy Youssef to Make Hosting Debut in First New Episode in Weeks

It's been a few weeks since Saturday Night Live viewers got an all-new episode but finally, the wait is over. Beginning tonight, March 30th, the cast and crew of Saturday Night Live will reconvene at 30 Rock for a series of new episodes. Tonight's edition will be led by comedian Ramy Youssef, who's making his hosting debut during the episode. The Ramy star will be joined on Studio 8H by hip-hop artist Travis Scott.

Tonight's episode also happens to be the first of three new episodes before Saturday Night Live takes another break. Next week's episode, the April 6th edition, will be hosted by SNL alumnus Kristen Wiig. It'll be Wiig's fifth time hosting the show, which means fans should be able to expect some special appearances for her Five-Timers Club Celebration. She'll be joined by singer-songwriter RAYE. The next weekend will then be hosted by Ryan Goslin with musical Guest Chris Stapleton. That episode will be the third time at 30 Rock for each of the talents.

Who is in the Saturday Night Live cast?

Cast members for Saturday Night Live season 49 include almost the entire cast from season 48 of SNL. Returning stars include Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, James Austin Johnson, Punkie Johnson, Colin Jost, Ego Nwodim, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, and Bowen Yang. Featured players that are part of the cast include returning stars Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker, plus the show's only fully new cast member for the year, newcomer Chloe Troast. The comedy troupe Please Don't Destroy, made up of Ben Marshall, John Higgins, and Martin Herlihy, are also a recurring part of the series.

Saturday Night Live Season 49 is ongoing now with new episodes airing on both NBC and Peacock, starting Saturdays at 11:30 PM ET. All 48 seasons of Saturday Night Live are also now streaming on Peacock.