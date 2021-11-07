Saturday Night Live’s New Donald Trump Blasts Marvel’s Eternals





Saturday Night Live debuted a new Donald Trump Saturday night, with show newcomer James Austin Johnson filling in the role previously played by Alec Baldwin. During the show’s cold open—the fifth of the season—Johnson’s Trump quickly ran through a variety of pop culture topics, including Eternals and its current status with critics.

“You know with Eternals, it was too diverse and no one wants to see that. The movie’s rotten, just ask the tomatoes,” Johnson’s character said during the sketch. You can see the full bit below.

Donald Trump joins Justice with Judge Jeanine. pic.twitter.com/SLtCBXx877 — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) November 7, 2021

As of this writing, the latest Marvel Studios feature is rated 48-percent “Rotten” on Rotten Tomatoes. Not only does that make the film—from the Oscar-winning Chloe Zhao, nonetheless—the lowest-rated film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it’s the only movie in the franchise with the aforementioned “Rotten” designation.

As the site itself puts it, Eternals is an “ambitious superhero epic that soars as often as it strains, Eternals takes the MCU in intriguing — and occasionally confounding — new directions.”

ComicBook.com’s Jamie Jirak was much more positive about the flick, rating it four out of five stars in her official review.

“One of Eternals biggest strengths is also a bit of a weakness. The movie stands completely on its own, which means you barely need any knowledge of the MCU to follow along,” Jirak wrote.

She added, “On one hand, this is one of the more refreshing and intriguing things about Phase Four. Eternals proves the MCU can take big risks and go absolutely anywhere. On the other hand, Eternals‘ disconnection from the rest of the franchise makes it less rewatchable than most of the movies that came before. Hopefully, the film will become more important to the overall MCU arc down the line, but for now, it feels more like a distant cousin than a part of the family. Of course, there are still delightful mid-credits and post-credits scenes that will hype you up for the future.

Eternals is now in theaters while Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will be available for Disney+ subscribers to stream on November 12th.

