‘Saturday Night Live’ to Air Luke Perry’s 1993 Episode Tonight

Saturday Night Live is set to air Luke Perry‘s 1993 episode before their typical live programming this week. The episode Perry hosted on February 6, 1993 will air starting tonight at 10 p.m. Eastern immediately before the live show — featuring Thor: Ragnarok’s Idris Elba as host — kicks off.

Perry, who most recently starred on The CW’s Riverdale, passed away earlier this week due to complications from a massive stroke suffered the week prior.

The Season 18 episode of Saturday Night Live featured Perry as host — presumably on hand to promote Beverly Hills, 90210 — with rock legend Mick Jagger as the musical guest. The episode was also notable for being the last episode Dana Carvey served as one of the main players, one of the most popular comedians of the time.

Immediately after news of Perry’s passing spread, The CW shut down production of Riverdale to give a break to those involved with the show’s production.

“We are deeply saddened to learn today about the passing of Luke Perry. A beloved member of the Riverdale, Warner Bros. and CW family,” the show released in a statement. “Luke was everything you would hope he would be: an incredibly caring, consummate professional with a giant heart, and a true friend to all. A father figure and mentor to the show’s young cast, Luke was incredibly generous, and he infused the set with love and kindness. Our thoughts are with Luke’s family during this most difficult time.”

Since then, many of Perry’s Riverdale costars have offered tributes to the late actor on their social media platforms, including KJ Apa and Camila Mendes. All remaining episodes of this season will be dedicated in Perry’s honor after this week’s show included a touching tribute.

Perry’s episode airs at 10 p.m. Eastern while the live version of the show starts at its normal time at 11:30 p.m. Eastern.

