Saturday Night Live Recruits Paul Rudd to Host, Billie Eilish to Host and Sing in Final Two Episodes of 2021

Saturday Night Live has officially set the rest of its 2021 lineup, led by a couple of performers that fans will undoubtedly be excited to see on the stage. We’re currently in a little run of Marvel Cinematic Universe stars hosting the iconic sketch comedy series, with Loki‘s Jonathan Majors acting as host last weekend and Shang-Chi star Simu Liu taking over this coming Saturday. The MCU connections will continue in December with Ant-Man himself, Paul Rudd.

SNL announced on Thursday that Rudd will be hosting the final episode of 2021 on December 18th, with Charlie XCX serving as the musical guest. The week before that, on December 11th, Billie Eilish will be pulling double duty in 2021’s penultimate SNL. The beloved musician will be hosting and performing as the musical guest on the same episode. Rudd’s December 18th outing will be the annual holiday edition of the series.

Videos by ComicBook.com

December shows!!! pic.twitter.com/bSCvTcutRb — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) November 18, 2021

The current 47th season of Saturday Night Live has seen the likes of Owen Wilson, Kim Kardashian West, Rami Malek, Jason Sudeikis, Kieran Culkin, and Majors all step in as hosts. With his appearance on December 18th, Rudd will officially join the Five-Timers Club as this will be his fifth time hosting the series. He joins a roster of popular hosts that includes Steve Martin, Tom Hanks, Tina Fey, Melissa McCarthy, Bill Murray, and John Goodman.

After appearing in the Season 1 finale of Loki, Majors hosted SNL to promote his Netflix western film The Harder They Fall. Rudd is on the show following the debut of his new movie Ghostbusters: Afterlife. While the duo are currently appearing in different projects, they’re both hard at work making the third Ant-Man film for Marvel Studios. Rudd will be reprising his role as Scott Lang and Majors will be portraying the film’s antagonist, Kang the Conqueror.

Majors has been complimentary of Rudd’s experience and guidance on the set of Ant-Man: Quantumania, saying that the now-veteran of the MCU has embraced his role as a leader of the franchise.

“You know, it does feel great,” Majors recently told Variety. “Paul’s a veteran. We don’t have the Avengers without Ant-Man. He’s our leader on set, and we’re almost there. He’s been instrumental in allowing me to land in the world.”

Are you looking forward to Rudd’s next episode of Saturday Night Live? Let us know in the comments!