Saturday Night Live: Timothee Chalamet Returns to Host in November

Timothee Chalamet had one of the most memorable Saturday Night Live hosting stints back in 2020, and now the famed actor is returning to host Saturday Night Live once more with a new episode coming later this November! Saturday Night Live Season 49 is now working its way through its new season following the end of the WGA strike, and the first few episodes have come with a number of big surprises in each of the weeks so far. But it seems like one of the episodes coming next will have a surprise in its own right with its host!

Saturday Night Live has announced that the November 11th broadcast will feature Timothee Chalamet as the host with artist Boygenius performing. With Chalamet previously hosting back in 2020 with Season 46 of the series, and this season previously featuring the likes of Bad Bunny, Nate Bargatze, and Pete Davidson, there's a lot to look forward to for what possibly could be coming next. Especially if it means a return from the Rap Roundtable.

Who is in the Saturday Night Live cast?

Cast members for Saturday Night Live season 49 include almost the entire cast from season 48 of SNL. Returning stars include Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, James Austin Johnson, Punkie Johnson, Colin Jost, Ego Nwodim, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, and Bowen Yang. Featured players that are part of the cast include returning stars Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker, plus the show's only fully new cast member for the year, newcomer Chloe Troast. The comedy troupe Please Don't Destroy, made up of Ben Marshall, John Higgins, and Martin Herlihy, are also a recurring part of the series.

New Saturday Night Live Hosts

With the SAG-AFTRA Strike still without a resolution, Saturday Night Live is unable to tap actors to host new episodes since previously they would only appear on the series to promote some new work (prohibited by the rules of the SAG-AFTRA strike). As a result comedians and musicians have been the only hosts confirmed for Saturday Night Live season 49 with Pete Davidson, Bad Bunny, and Nate Bargatze taking the spotlight for the first three episodes.

Saturday Night Live Season 49 is ongoing now with new episodes airing on both NBC and Peacock, starting Saturdays at 11:30 PM ET. All 48 seasons of Saturday Night Live are also now streaming on Peacock.