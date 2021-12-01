Saved By the Bell Revival EP Wants to Bring Back Leah Remini for Season 3

Is a Saved by the Bell comeback in the cards for Malibu’s own Stacey Carosi? In the third season of the original Saved by the Bell series, a few of the students at Bayside High School went on a vacation to a beach club called Malibu Sands, where Zack’s short-term love interest was introduced, ultimately becoming a favorite amongst the show’s fans. Actress Leah Remini has become a much bigger star since playing Stacey in the Malibu Sands arc of Saved by the Bell, but it looks like the cards are on the table for a possible return to the character.

Peacock’s Saved by the Bell revival just wrapped up its second season and it appears there are some seeds being planted for a potential trip to Malibu Sands in Season 3, just like in the original series. A montage of flashbacks sees Slater reference Stacey while talking to Jessie, and DeVante mentions later in the show that he might want to “spend a summer at a beach club.”

There hasn’t been any word on a third season of the Saved by the Bell revival just yet, but the creative team is ready to roll with plenty of ideas, some of which definitely involve Stacey Carosi. While speaking to TVLine about the Season 2 finale, Saved by the Bell executive producer Tracey Wigfield said that a Malibu storyline is more than likely.

“From when I first pitched the show, it was always on my mind,” Wigfield explained. “I think we’ve done a good job of, when we have OG cast or guest stars from the original, using them in a meaningful way and not just having them come back and say a line. And I’ve seen in press that Leah Remini has said that she wants to do the show, which would be a dream of mine. So I would love to have her… do an arc where, obviously, she owns Malibu Sands now, she took it over as Mr. Carosi’s daughter.”

If there is a third season of Saved by the Bell (which seems likely given its critical acclaim and popularity on social media), a trip to Malibu Sands sounds like a pretty safe bet. At this point, scheduling seems like the biggest — and potentially only — obstacle keeping Stacey from making a comeback.

