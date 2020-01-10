Saved By The Bell Reboot Set First Look Released

Saved By the Bell fever is back as the Reboot on NBCUniversal’s Peacock draws closer. Now, Mario Lopez is giving fans a look at the new Bayside High School set with some help from Access Hollywood. The star looks and sounds absolutely elated to be around all the nostalgia swirling around the show. It makes all the sense in the world as most of his old friends will be along to play their roles in the series whether they’re there for the entire run or not. Still, it’s going to be wild for fans to see Bayside again after all these years. People had been speculating and whispering about a possible revival, but now it is here and the anticipation is already building.

During the set tour Lopez explains, “We just shot our first scene, well not really our first scene, it was like a promo. There’s old school Max.”

Berkley observed that the set felt like a time-warp. She said, “”Talk about being in a time machine! And I mean, I’m sorry, we look the same! We’re all having fun!” The two then high-fived.

Access Hollywood also shared a message from the actor to all the fans of the series. “Here’s a little sneak peek of me with my girl Elizabeth Berkley looking over my head at this weekend’s table read,” Lopez shared. “It’s all coming together, people! Can’t wait for you to check it out!”

There are going to be a bunch of other returning cast members as well. Yesterday, Mark-Paul Gosselaar revealed his involvement with the project and Tiffani Thiessen will be along as well.

Gosselaar said that no conversations had occurred between he and the creative team back in September. He explained that he was open to the idea then, and obviously Peacock capitalized on the buzz. Now, fans are in for a major nostalgia rush when the series comes to screens this year.

“I read it in the trades just like everybody else this morning,” Gosselaar told them at the time. “Honestly, I was never approached. I haven’t been approached and I woke up to the news this morning with a ‘huh’ kind of response… I’ll allow them to talk first before I say, but yes, I’ve always been interested, yeah, of course.”

The Saved By the Bell Reboot will premiere on Peacock, which will launch in April. Follow Comicbook.com for more about the upcoming series as it gets closer to the premiere.