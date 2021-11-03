Saved By the Bell Season 2 Trailer Released

Peacock has released a new trailer for the upcoming second season of their Saved By the Bell revival, which will return later this month on the streamer. This season Bayside High is all revved up to win the Southern California School Spirit Competition. All the new players are stoked to get their chance to leave a mark on the school they all attend. Things of course get dramatic with the ups and downs of high school life bearing down on the teens. Luckily for them, some of the old Bayside crew are there to offer some sage advice and enjoy the festivities once the kids get it together.

The second season is set to be emotional in at least one other way: producers confirmed back in May that it will pay tribute to Dustin Diamond, who starred in ever iteration of the original Saved By the Bell, but passed away shortly after the release of the reboot’s first season.

Per the official synopsis on YouTube, in this season Daisy is determined not to get sidetracked by “Bayside nonsense,” but when a cute new student is elected student council VP, she finds herself in way over her head. Mac sees the competition as a way to finally step out from his father’s shadow; Jamie leans on Lexi in the wake of his parents’ divorce while Lexi finds herself in conflict with Jamie’s ex Aisha; Aisha seeks a new outlet after football is canceled; DeVante finds love with a rich Bayside girl, and Slater and a newly single Jessie grow closer despite their tumultuous romantic past.

The series stars Elizabeth Berkley Lauren (Jessie Spano), Mario Lopez (A.C. Slater), John Michael Higgins (Principal Toddman), Haskiri Velazquez (Daisy), Mitchell Hoog (Mac Morris), Josie Totah (Lexi), Alycia Pascual-Peña (Aisha), Belmont Cameli (Jamie Spano) and Dexter Darden (DeVante).Returning: Mark-Paul Gosselaar (Zack Morris), Tiffani Thiessen (Kelly Kapowski) and Lark Voorhies (Lisa Turtle).

Saved By the Bell returns to Peacock on November 24.