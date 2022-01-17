Schitt’s Creek Is Perfect for Monopoly and UNO

You can now enjoy the riches to rags to riches story of Schitt’s Creek in UNO form! Pre-orders for the game are live here at Entertainment Earth now for $6.99 with a release date set for Feburary. We also expect the game to be available here on Amazon soon. From the official description:

“The UNO matching card game everyone loves heads to your favorite small town. Welcome to Schitt’s Creek, where everyone fits in! The Schitt’s Creek Uno Card Game plays like classic UNO, but every card has either a “Love” or “Money” icon on it. When someone plays a special “Where Everyone Fits In” card, they call out either “love” or “money.” Players then reveal their hands and may have to draw cards if they don’t have enough of the chosen icon. And just like always, when a player is down to one card, they must shout, “UNO!”

The Schitt’s Creek UNO game follows a special edition of Monopoly that was released last October. In the game you’ll live like a member of the Rose family, buying and selling popular locations from the show like The Rosebud Motel, Bob’s Garage, Herb Ertlinger Winery, Cafe Tropical, Rose Apothecary, and more. The tokens are pretty great too – Bébé Crow, Patrick’s Guitar, Rosebud Motel Key, David’s Sunglasses, Ted the Turtle, and Moira’s Wig (we have dibs on the wig).

According to the description, you can “celebrate victories with Hello You and Love That Journey for Me cards, but watch out for rent and taxes like Roland’s Truck and “That’s Not a Write Off!” which will make or break your small-town struggle.” Pre-orders for Schitt’s Creek Monopoly are live here on Amazon and directly from TheOP (USAopoly) now for $35.99 to $39.99. It’s a great way to continue enjoying the show after the series concluded last year and the farewell tour was cancelled in the wake of the pandemic.

Schitt’s Creek was created by Eugene and Dan Levy, who also starred in the TV show, with the series also starring Catherine O’Hara and Annie Murphy. All four lead performers scored Emmy Awards for their performances, ultimately winning all seven categories it was nominated for, a feat no other series, drama or comedy, has accomplished.

Schitt’s Creek originally aired on CBC Television starting in 2015, but after its third season, was made available on Netflix, earning it massive amounts of praise on social media that only built its following. American audiences normally had an extended wait to watch new episodes after they premiered in Canada, with the final season concluding in April of 2020 and not landing on Netflix until last October.