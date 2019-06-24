Jaleel White to Reprise His Role as Urkel on Scooby-Doo and Guess Who?

It’s been over two decades since actor Jaleel White last appeared as the iconic Family Matters character Steve Urkel, but now he’s making a return as the beloved and goofy character — in animated form. White will be appearing as Urkel in an upcoming premiere episode of Scooby-Doo and Guess Who? on the Boomerang streaming service, something White confirmed on social media late last week.

White took to Instagram to share a few images connected to his Urkel appearance on the animated series and noted that even after 20 years it was “nuthin’ to slip right back into the Urkel character. Check it out below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For those who might be unfamiliar, White played Steve Urkel on the ABC/CBS sitcom Family Matters from 1989 to 1998. The series followed a middle-class African American family living in Chicago, the Winslow’s and Urkel was their nerdy, goofy next door neighbor. The character was originally slated to have been a one-time appearance, but quickly became the show’s most popular character and, eventually, became the series’ protagonist. Urkel also quickly became part of the pop culture landscape with his stereotypical “geek” look — big glasses, out-of-fashion clothing like suspenders and too-short pants — high-pitched voice, clumsiness, and numerous catchphrases, not to mention his eccentric hobbies and interests.

It’s one of those interests that appears to be part of the Scooby-Doo and Guess Who? episode story. In the image White shared, Urkel is seen with one of his many, many inventions, the Urkelbot.

Scooby-Doo and Guess Who? is will make its debut on the Boomerang streaming service this upcoming Thursday, June 27. The series will focus on the Mystery Inc. gang as they solve bigger mysteries, encountering numerous celebrities along the way. Guest stars that have already been announced for the series in addition to White include Chris Paul, Sia, Halsey, Ricky Gervais, Keenan Thompson, Wanda Sykes, Bill Nye, Neil deGrasse Tyson, and Mark Hamill. Famous fictional characters — like Urkel — will also be featured, including Batman, Sherlock Holmes, the Flash, and Wonder Woman.

Scooby-Doo and Guess Who? stars Frank Welker as Scooby-Doo and Fred Jones, Matthew Lillard as Shaggy Rogers, Grey Griffin as Daphne Blake, and Kate Micucci as Velma Dinkley.