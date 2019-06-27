Scooby-Doo Gets a Limited Edition Complete Series Blu-ray Box Set

Late last year, Warner Bros released a Batman: The Complete Animated Series Blu-ray box set with loads of fun goodies. It was limited to 70,000 units and sold through its run by Christmas. Now they’ve given another animated classic a similar treatment, and a similar fate likely awaits it. Behold the Scooby-Doo, Where are You! The Complete Series 50th Anniversary Mystery Mansion Blu-ray box set, which is a numbered limited edition of 50,000 units.

At the time of writing, the set is available to pre-order for $89.99 via Amazon and directly from Warner Bros. with a ship date slated for September 3rd. The set includes all 41 episodes on Blu-ray and digital, along with an exclusive Scooby-Doo Funko keychain, a mini Scooby-Doo encyclopedia, and brand new bonus content. An official breakdown of that content is available below.

My Life with Scooby – Frank Welker’s Animated Journey (Featurette): Frank Welker is the only voice actor to work on Scooby-Doo in its many incarnations, since the very first series debuted in 1969. Welker has been the voice of Freddy since the beginning and has provided the voice of Scooby-Doo since 2002. My Life with Scooby is a personal look at the seminal voice actor’s five-decade body of work on Scooby-Doo, complete with personal stories and fun memories from the recording booth.

A Scooby-Doo for Everyone (Featurette): The iconic look and feel of the original Scooby-Doo cartoon is a beloved classic. and within 50 years of animated adventures, WB Animation has created a host of different versions of the series for each new generation. From the kid-friendly approach of A Pup Named Scooby-Doo to the envisioned look of Be Cool Scooby-Doo, WB Animation has consistently reimagined the characters in fun and exciting ways over five decades. Interviews with the animators behind the many different Scooby-Doo versions, reveal the compelling creative process.

50 Years of Scooby Snacks (Featurette): A narrated history of the cultural impact of everyone’s favorite mystery-solving gang over the last 50 years. This fun-filled featurette is brought to life by interviews with creatives and cultural historians, plus clips from the TV series, films, toys lines, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi Scooby-Doo ride, and upcoming animated feature.Scoob.

Scooby-Doo and the Lost City of Gold Trailer: A sneak peak of the all-new Scooby-Doo! Live stage production.

Note that there’s a solid chance that the set will eventually get a discount on Amazon, and you will automatically get it with a pre-order. You won’t be charged for the set until it ships, so you might want to reserve a copy just to make sure they don’t sell out. You can always cancel later on.

