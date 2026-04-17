The Return of Dr. Kelso & 4 More Missing Scrubs Characters in Season 2 Gets a Very Positive Update

The Scrubs revival was a success, and after the finale episode, there has been a lot of buzz about what’s going to come in Season 2 (Season 11?) of the show. Creator Bill Lawrence and star Zach Braff have already teased the revival series lasting upwards of five seasons, which is a lot of time to expand the series into a new story arc, and revisit more of the characters and storylines from the original series.

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To its credit, the Scrubs revival series brought back quite a few familiar faces, from major lead character like Dr. J.D. Dorian (Braff), Dr. Elliot Reid (Sarah Chalke), Dr. Chris Turk (Donald Faison), Nurse Carla Espinosa (Judy Reyes), and Dr. Perry Cox (John C. McGinley), to appearances from reccuring and even cameo characters that appeared in the original series, like “The Janitor” (Neil Flynn), Dr. Todd Quinlan (Robert Maschio), Dr. “Crazy” Hooch (Phill Lewis), Dr. Cox’s ex-wife Jordan (Christa Miller), and others.

Scrubs Revival Season 2 Will Bring Back One Major Character

NBC

There’s an interview with Bill Lawrence that has now gone live after the Scrubs Season Finale. In it, Lawrence teases the additional returning characters we could see in Season 2, including one in particular:

“Dr. Kelso will be back next year,” Lawrence told Deadline. “It just didn’t work out this year, but it will next year.”

Ken Jenkins played Dr. Bob Kelso for all eight seasons of the original Scrubs series, as well as the infamous ninth season, a soft reboot that lasted only one season. He was a key element of the show’s comedic troupe, a zany and slightly unhinged elder statesman serving as the Chief of Medicine at Sacred Heart Hospital. Kelso was the avatar of a profit-driven medical system, callously considering the bottom line over patient needs. He retired to a simple life, then began teaching future medical students (in Season 9) after his wife Enid died. Jenkins ‘ return was addressed before Scrubs premiered, and it was stated that the production just couldn’t fit the elderly actor (85) into the season. Obviously, the scheduling got worked out for Season 2.

Who Else Is Returning to Scrubs?

ABC

Scrubs revival showrunner Aseem Batra spoke to the larger plan to get as many original Scrubs actors/characters back for the revival as possible.

“We will be rolling out characters that we didn’t get to see last season for sure,” Batra said. “We too were figuring out how to do all of this. We’re in Vancouver, and we’re in LA and we have nine episodes, really eight, because once you do the pilot and establish everything, then you have eight more to go and introduce new people. So we have plans for all of that, we’re very excited to see folks that we miss from the old Scrubs.”

The showrunner got specific, dropping names like bumbling Dr. Doug Murphy (Johnny Kastl), Elliot’s former romantic interest, marine biologist Sean Kelly (Scott Foley), and J.D.’s baby mama, Dr. Kim Brigg (Elizabeth Banks), as all being on the “wish list” of guest stars.

“Well, we’ve got Johnny Kastl, we’ve got Scott Foley, we would love to have him back, and, of course, Ken Jenkins,” Batra said. “We want to see more of Neil Flynn. So we have quite a wish list… I don’t know if Elizabeth Banks has time for Scrubs, she’s a busy, very successful woman, but certainly we’d love to see her.”

NBC

J.D. and Elliot’s divorce was a surprising reveal in the Scrubs revival pilot; although Season 1 did a lot of advancement with its larger story arc, J.D. and Elliot’s story is (as ever) still unresolved. Scrubs hilariously ended with Sean and Kim getting together after their respective relationships with Elliot and J.D. ended; so an episode with Foley and Banks, both guest starring, seems like a must.

Scrubs Seasons 1-10 are streaming on Hulu-Disney+. Let us know what other guest stars you want to see, over on the ComicBook Forum!