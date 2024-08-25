Scrubs: Zach Braff Hopeful Reboot Will Happen

We’re living in an age of reboots and revivals, and many beloved sitcoms have returned ranging from Roseanne (now The Conners) and Saved by the Bell to Mad About You, Frasier, and much more. While most of the television revivals have been for shows that started in the 1990s or earlier, some slightly newer sitcoms are also coming back. Recently, there have been talks of reviving Scrubs, the beloved ABC comedy starring Zach Braff that ran from 2001 to 2010. Creator Bill Lawrence teased earlier this month that a revival is on the way, saying, “We’re definitely going to do it, just because we’ve all been enjoying hanging out.” Now, Braff is sharing his own good news on the subject.

“I’m gonna tell you something that nobody else is gonna get,” Braff told Entertainment Tonight. “Scrubs is a Disney show. Bill [Lawrence] has a Warner Bros. deal. Once those two companies figure that out, I think the people will get what they want. I think it’s gonna happen.”

“It would be so much fun [with] all my favorite people. We all still hang out. A lot of people who were on long shows say that, but it’s true,” he added. “I was just on vacation with Sarah Chalke… I’m going to the beach with Bill next weekend. We’re all friends.”

Lawrence recently explained that he doesn’t want the potential revival to be a film.

“I don’t want to do it as a movie, but I’m definitely open to doing a couple more years of that show,” he explained to LADbible. “It would not only be fun to see where the characters I used to love are now, but also to see what a young doctor nowadays looks like, as far as the kids coming in behind them, you know.”

In addition to Braff, Scrubs starred Sarah Chalke, Donald Faison, Neil Flynn, Ken Jenkins, John C. McGinley, and Judy Reyes.

“In the greatest way, the cast of that show and the writers are so good that they’re all working. And the main reason to do something like that isn’t the work, it’s because we actually love hanging out,” Lawrence said in another interview. “I think it’s inevitable that it happens.”

Stay tuned for more updates about the possible Scrubs revival in addition to other TV news.