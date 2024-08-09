Scrubs Creator Says They’re “Definitely Going to Do” a Revival

Fans who have been hoping for a Scrubs revival may have just gotten a promising update. Series creator Bill Lawrence recently told LADbible (via Deadline) that they are “definitely” going to do a revival of the popular medical sitcom and that it’s something he plans to figure out “in the next six months”. Lawrence also explained that while he doesn’t want to revisit the series as a movie, more seasons of Scrubs is something that he’s open to, but things are just in the discussion stage at the moment.

“You know, I’m really candid about it. We’re definitely going to do it, just because we’ve all been enjoying hanging out,” Lawrence said. “Look, there’s no huge drive because everybody’s successful, and I think the show was on for like, 72 years, but on the other hand, medical people over here right now are very heroic to me.”

He continued, ‘I don’t want to do it as a movie, but I’m definitely open to doing a couple more years of that show. It would not only be fun to see where the characters I used to love are now, but also to see what a young doctor nowadays looks like, as far as the kids coming in behind them, you know.”

“I think we’ll figure it out in the next six months or so what we want to do,” he added. “I’m just busy too, man, in a great way”

What Is Scrubs About?

Scrubs debuted on October 2, 2001, on NBC where it ran for seven seasons before being picked up by ABC for seasons eight and nine — the ninth season subtitled Med School. The final episode aired on March 17, 2010. The series followed the lives of employees of the fictional Sacred heart Hospital and starred Zach Braff, Sarah Chalke, Donald Faison, Neil Flynn, Ken Jenkins, John C. McGinley, and Judy Reyes. Over the series’ run, it also featured various notable guest stars including Heather Graham, Michael J. Fox, Colin Farrell, and Brendan Fraser.

The idea of a series revival is something that has been talked about for a long time. Even last year, Lawrence said that he thinks a revival or reunion of some sorts is inevitable for the long-running series.

“In the greatest way, the cast of that show and the writers are so good that they’re all working. And the main reason to do something like that isn’t the work, it’s because we actually love hanging out,” Lawrence said. “I think it’s inevitable that it happens.”

Scrubs Stars Got Together For a Mini Reunion Earlier This Year

Earlier this year, McGinley, who played Dr. Perry Cox, took to social media to share a photo of himself with Braff, Christa Miller, and Chalke, along with The Talk host Amanda Kloots. “Getting the band back together,” McGinley captioned the photo. Miller, who also appeared on the series as Jordan Sullivan, has previously teased that the series could get a revival and that the cast has been asking for it.

“All of us at Scrubs beg Bill for the Scrubs movie,” she told The Hollywood Reporter last year. “And we’ll bring Brendan Fraser [who played Jordan’s cancer-stricken brother, Ben] back to life; we all want the Scrubs movie. I’m hoping. We torture Bill.”

“All those guys are my very close friends, so every night that we see Bill — at bar night, we talked about it. And Bill’s like, ‘Can we have one moment that we don’t talk about it?’ And we’re like, ‘No,’” she continued. “I think he might do it, it’s just that he’s so busy right now.”