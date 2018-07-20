SDCC 2018: ‘Breaking Bad’ Reunion Panel Recap

It’s been 10 years since Walter White’s descent from everyman to drug lord first captivated fans on Breaking Bad, and at Thursday’s San Diego Comic-Con panel, the cast reunited to talk about their legacy.

The Breaking Bad reunion panel, moderated by comedian Bill Burr, featured creator Vince Gilligan, Aaron Paul (Jesse Pinkman), Bryan Cranston (Walter White), Anna Gunn (Skylar White), Dean Norris (Hank Schrader), Betsy Brandt (Marie Shrader), RJ Mitte (Walter Jr.), Bob Odenkirk (Saul Goodman) and Giancarlo Esposito (Gus Fring).

After a brief HAZMAT-suited cameo by Paul’s infant daughter Story, the group got into what it meant to make such an iconic show.

Gilligan also brought up how dedicated the writers were to showing the realism behind the life of a meth dealer, treating the violence associated with becoming a drug kingpin not just as entertainment, but with gravity.

“There always had to be consequences on the show and failing that, you’re really not doing the audience justice or the show justice,” he said.

He also addressed his past comments in which he called the series a “sociological experiment” in which the protagonist of the show slowly “shook off viewers” with his reprehensible behavior.

“The harder we tried, the tighter you guys hang on,” Gilligan joked. “Bryan, I don’t know how he did it when Walter White, by all rights, theoretically on paper should have lost you.”

After Burr complimented Norris on his character work as the capable DEA agent whose biggest foe was right in his family, Norris revealed that he credits smart writing to his ability to play such a believable character.

“I always bought that a smart DEA agent even in this situation wouldn’t have figured this out until he figured it out,” he said.

The cast also promised fans that they missed the show just as much as they do.

“I love that guy [Jesse] so much,” Paul said. “I mean he really is such a big part of me. I miss him, I do. I miss you all, I miss the show.”

As for Walt or Jesse showing up on the spin-off Better Call Saul, Gilligan said, “I think there’s an excellent chance of any or all of these folks showing up. But, he added, so as not to jerk fans around, “You will not see Walt or Jesse in Season 4 of Better Call Saul.”

And would the cast ever think of a revival of the show that would show other characters in different parts of their timelines, ala Better Call Saul?

“In some ways, I think it’s best to leave it alone,” Cranston said.

Photo credit: AMC