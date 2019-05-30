SDCC 2019 Exclusive Pinky and the Brain Glowing Figure Is up for Pre-Order

San Diego Comic-Con 2019 kicks off on July 18th, and we have officially crossed over into the period where convention exclusive items will be offered in limited quantities to the general public. One of those items launched today – the Pinky and the Brain Radioactive Glow-in-the-Dark Vinyl Figure from Kidrobot.

If you won’t be able to attend SDCC this year, the 8-inch tall Pinky and the Brain figure is an Entertainment Earth exclusive that you can only get online right here for $49.99. Keep in mind that the figure will be sold first at SDCC, and any remaining stock will be shipped for online orders in August. There’s a very good chance that will happen, so don’t hesitate to reserve one. We also suggest keeping tabs on this SDCC 2019 product link as new exclusives will be made available in the coming days.

From the official description:

“It’s Pinky, yes Pinky and the Brain, Brain, Brain, Brain, BRAIN! Kidrobot presents the Pinky and the Brain Radioactive Glow-in-the-Dark Vinyl Figure – Convention Exclusive, ready to take over your collection and then the world. Standing roughly 8-inches tall, the scheming duo is caught in a perfect moment of madness as Brain explains the plan on how the world will be theirs by morning if Pinky follows along. As lab mice, they’ve been exposed to who-knows-what, so both have taken on a cool “radioactive” glow in this Entertainment Earth Exclusive.”

Speaking of exclusive vinyl figures, the Hot Topic exclusive Cruella De Vil in Car Funko Pop Rides figure from the classic animated film 101 Dalmatians is dropping tonight! If you want to add it to your collection, here’s what you need to know…

The Disney Villains #61 Cruella in Car Funko Pop Rides figure will be available online right here starting tonight, May 30th/31st – most likely with a launch time between 11:30pm – 12am EST (8:30pm – 9pm PST). A sell out on this figure is inevitable, so jump on it while you can. Note that the figure should be trickling out to brick-and-mortar Hot Topic stores starting today, but your odds of grabbing one there are probably pretty slim. If you miss out, you’ll find plenty of listings right here on eBay.

