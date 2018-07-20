‘Better Call Saul’: Bob Odenkirk Talks Jimmy’s ‘Tipping Point’ to Becoming Saul at SDCC 2018

Jimmy McGill is closer than ever to a full transformation into Saul Goodman, Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk teased exclusively to ComicBook.com prior to the Season 4 premiere.

Odenkirk opened up about McGill’s headspace after the death of his brother Chuck on the red carpet for the San Diego Comic-Con season premiere party Thursday. When asked where Jimmy is in relation to the “tipping point” between the two personas, he responded, “He’s there. At the end of the season.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The death of Chuck, especially after the harsh words the brothers shared right before he died by suicide, is going to radically affect not only the season arc, but also the dynamic between Jimmy and Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn).

“You know, Jimmy defines himself by Chuck and by Kim, and now Chuck’s gone, so it’s all Kim,” he explained. “So his focus is on Kim, keeping Kim and trying to understand her judgement and be in a good light with her. It’s not easy.”

Fans of Breaking Bad have seen the endgame for McGill, as he finds himself a “criminal lawyer” assisting Walter White and Jesse Pinkman, but that might not be the end of Goodman, he added.

In Season 3 of Better Call Saul, fans witnessed his post-Breaking Bad persona, Gene, pass out on the floor of a Cinnabon, but Odenkirk teased that there could be more coming for that character for fans in the future.

“Gene’s not dead. Where there’s life, there’s hope,” he said. “I’m curious to what’s going to happen with that fellow. He experienced all the Breaking Bad situation and now he’s made Cinnabons for a few months, maybe a year, and what does he choose to do with all that he’s learned? I’m curious.”

During the main Better Call Saul panel earlier in the day, Odenkirk admitted “it hurts [his] heart a little” to watch his character turning into the crooked Goodman.

He revealed that he still wonders “whether [on Breaking Bad] he’s hiding a part of himself sort of from himself, or whether he has another dimension to his life in Breaking Bad time that feels more like Jimmy. Like part of him has been kept alive in some arena, maybe he goes and helps at the Boys and Girls Club of Albuquerque.”

Season 4 of Better Call Saul premieres Monday, Aug. 6 at 9 p.m. ET on AMC.

Photo credit: AMC