Secret Invasion: How Long Has SPOILER Been a Skrull?

Marvel Studios has finally released their first series of the year, Secret Invasion, and the initial reactions have been pretty solid. From everything we've seen in the trailers, Secret Invasion will be another great Marvel Studios series on Disney+. Samuel L. Jackson returns as Nick Fury, and he's a little bit out of touch since the last time we saw him, and he comes back to a pretty interesting situation. Without spoiling anything, it seems like the Skrulls are finally taking over, and Fury is the only one who can stop them. There are a bunch of things that happen in the episode, but the most important thing raises a very important question: Has SPOILER always been a Skrull, or is this a fluke?

Has You Know Who Been a Skrull All Along?

During the first five minutes of Secret Invasion, we see Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) getting intel from an agent who is pretty startled. When the agent tries to make his point about his intel on what the audience is supposed to assume is the Skrulls, they get into a bit of a scuffle, and the agent ends up shooting and killing Ross. When Ross takes his last breath, he transforms into a Skrull, leading people to assume that he was a Skrull all along. But it could wind up just being that a Skrull took his face and tried to intercept the intel, and Ross is still very much alive in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

What is Secret Invasion about?

Secret Invasion centers around MCU veterans Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and Talos (Mendelsohn) as they deal with an invasion of shape-shifting Skrulls who have infiltrated all aspects of life on Earth. Other MCU veterans will include Smulders as Maria Hill, Don Cheadle as James "Rhodey" Rhodes / War Machine, and Martin Freeman as Everett K. Ross. New cast members will include Emilia Clarke, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Olivia Colman, Carmen Ejogo, Christopher McDonald, Dermot Mulroney, and Killian Scott. The series will be written and executive produced by Kyle Bradstreet, and directed by Thomas Bezucha and Ali Selim.

