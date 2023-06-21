Samuel L. Jackson Supports The Marvels Co-Star Brie Larson Against Toxic Marvel Fans

Shortly after the release of Captain Marvel in 2019, the film found itself getting review bombed on both IMDb and Rotten Tomatoes. The issue was so prevalent, it forced Rotten Tomatoes to change how it handled reviews from movie-goers. It's also an issue that stars of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are well-aware of, with Nick Fury himself recently stepping in to defend the work of his colleague.

In a new chat with Variety, Samuel L. Jackson made sure to say the "incel dudes" won't stop Brie Larson from continuing to appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. "She's not going to let any of that stuff destroy her," the Secret Invasion star told the trade. "These incel dudes who hate strong women, or the fact that she's a feminist who has an opinion and expressed it? Everybody wants people to be who they want them to be. She is who she is, and she's genuinely that."

The two first appeared together in Kong: Skull Island before acting together once again in the aforementioned Captain Marvel and Unicorn Store. Both Jackson and Larson will then appear in The Marvels later this year.

"She's made a distinct transformation that I don't think a lot of people would be willing to do and it's a huge commitment to do stuff like that," Jackson said of Larson during a Captain Marvel set visit. "When I was doing Tarzan with Alexander [Skarsgard], wow, he would come to work at like 4:00 AM in the morning and go workout. And then he would eat. And then he would do his cardio. And then we would start to shoot. And every time they said cut, somebody was putting a weight in his hand. He was doing curls and he was doing pushups. Brie's sort of like that. At this point in her development that she can actually do all that stuff. I mean, it's kind of crazy."

The MCU's top superspy Nick Fury is back in Secret Invasion, the limited series premiering June 21st on Disney+. Samuel L. Jackson returns in the new Marvel Studios series, showcasing Fury's attempt to get to the bottom of a Skrull invasion that goes all the way to the most powerful positions in various governments and organizations on the planet. In Secret Invasion, Fury teams with allies Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders), Everett Ross (Martin Freeman), and Talos (Ben Mendelsohn), while James Rhodes AKA War Machine will appear in a mysterious capacity. Other newcomers to the Marvel Cinematic Universe include Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman, and Kingsley Ben-Adir.