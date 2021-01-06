Servant: Rupert Grint Says Fatherhood Changed Acting Perspective

✖

Servant is quite a show to be watching as the parent of a young child, let alone a show to be bringing to life as a part of its cast. For Rupert Grint, fatherhood is offering up a whole new perspective on the story of Servant, the acclaimed Apple TV+ series which follows a couple whose child died in the show's first season only to be resurrected in a mysterious and treacherous fashion. Grint plays the uncle to this mysterious baby, the one character besides the baby's father (Toby Kebbell) who offers the audience's perspective of trying to provide logical insight to the situation.

While talking to ComicBook.com in the interview seen in the video above, Grint opened up about how fatherhood has offered himself a whole new perspective on the series and his work in it, having become a father himself in 2020. "I think it's probably the worst show to be a part of if you've just become a dad," Grint jokes. "It really isn't a good advert for becoming a parent and kind of an even more, kind of strange was the fact that - because we filmed this, this season in kind of two halves really, because of the pandemic - I had the baby during the kind of down period when we were in lockdown and came back with the baby for the, for the second part."

When the cast and crew came together to knock out the rest of the episodes, the Harry Potter star felt that fatherly difference. "It's very strange. It definitely has kind of changed my perspective on things but also in a helpful way... It was something I never really had much of an idea of, it was that kind of love, it's a very different love and kind of getting into the head space of Dorothy and the grief, what it means to lose a child is kind of unimaginable and kind of hones in on that kind of, you would do anything to get your child back. So yeah, it's definitely helped in some ways."

Grint shared a photo of himself and his little one on Instagram when he joined the social media platform in November of 2020.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rupert Grint (@rupertgrint)

Servant does not turn down any of the dark, mysterious intensity in its second season which will pick up right where its predecessor left off. M. Night Shyamalan knows exactly where he is taking the series and some of the answers plaguing viewers and the characters within the show are going to begin surfacing throughout the show's second season.

Are you excited for Season 2 of Servant? Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Instagram!

Servant Season 2 premiere on January 15 on Apple TV+.