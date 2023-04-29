Severance Season 2 Adds House of Cards Creator

Severance has reportedly added a major creator ahead of its upcoming second season. On Friday, reports revealed that House of Cards creator and Star Wars: Andor writer Beau Willimon has been brought on to work on Severance Season 2, as well as future seasons. A statement from Apple TV+ confirmed as much, as well as refuted reporting from Puck News that indicated that Severance Season 2's production is in trouble, and is experiencing significant delays. The reporting had suggested that Severance co-showrunners Dan Erickson and Mark Friedman were experiencing creative differences, but Apple TV+ hints that that might not be the case.

"[Severance Season 2] is on schedule, the budget is the same as Season 1, Dan, Beau and Mark are all working together…," the statement from Apple reads. "[Beau] was hired for Season 3 and since they don't have a traditional writers room, it made sense he would get involved in the current season as well."

What is Severance about?

In Severance, a biotechnology corporation, Lumon Industries, uses a mindwipe medical procedure called "severance" to separate the consciousness of their employees between their lives at work and outside of it. Due to their increasingly divergent life experiences, the consciousnesses of the employees in the work place (dubbed "innies") gradually split from their consciousnesses outside of it (dubbed "outies"), to the point that they become distinct personalities with their own agendas. One severed employee, Mark (Adam Scott), gradually uncovers a web of conspiracy at Lumon, and the mysterious project the employees are unknowingly working on.

The ensemble cast of Severance includes Adam Scott, Zach Cherry, Britt Lower, Tramell Tillman, Jen Tullock, Dichen Lachman, Michael Chernus, John Turturro, Christopher Walken, and Patricia Arquette. New cast members for the season will include Bob Balaban, Gwendoline Christie, Alia Shawkat, Merrit Wever, Robby Benson, Stefano Carannante, John Noble, and Ólafur Darri Ólafsson.

"We are thrilled and delighted to be back on set for the exciting the second chapter of 'Severance,'" said Stiller, via Variety, who broke the news. "Though we don't know how long we've been gone or who we are outside, we are told people enjoy the show and we couldn't be happier. Praise Kier!"

