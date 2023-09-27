Sex Education Returns to Netflix Top 10 With Final Season Debut

New episodes of Sex Education have arrived on Netflix for the fourth and final time. The acclaimed dramedy starring Asa Butterfield, Ncuti Gatwa, Emma Mackey, and Gillian Anderson has been met with rave reviews since it first premiered on Netflix in 2019. It’s also been quite popular for the service over the last few years. Sadly, the adventure has come to an end for Otis Milburn and his friends, but they’re going out with a bang.

Sex Education‘s fourth and final season arrived on Netflix late last week. It should come as no surprise that the series has been one of the biggest titles on Netflix’s TV charts in the days since.

Tuesday’s edition of the Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list features Sex Education in the third overall position. The series trails a true crime documentary and reality hit Love Is Blind on the list. Reality and true crime originals tend to perform well most of the time, so being the number one scripted original is definitely a win for Sex Education.

You can check out the full rundown of Tuesday’s Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list below!

1. Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal

“Shocking tragedies shatter a tight-knit South Carolina community and expose the horrifying secrets of its most powerful family.”

2. Love Is Blind

“Nick and Vanessa Lachey host this social experiment where single men and women look for love and get engaged, all before meeting in person.”

3. Sex Education

“Insecure Otis has all the answers when it comes to sex advice, thanks to his therapist mother. So rebel Maeve proposes a school sex-therapy clinic.”

4. Virgin River

“Searching for a fresh start, a nurse practitioner moves from LA to a remote northern California town and is surprised by what – and who – she finds.”

5. Dear Child

“A mysterious woman’s escape from her harrowing captivity points investigators toward the dark truth behind an unsolved disappearance 13 years earlier.”

6. The Pacific

“The horrors of combat unfold for three young US Marines fighting their way through the blood, mud and rain of the Pacific theater during World War II.”

7. Kountry Wayne: A Woman’s Prayer

“Comedian Kountry Wayne delivers a rousing stand-up set about life as a dad of 10, how to know if a woman likes you and why he keeps it real with Jesus.”

8. One Piece

“With his straw hat and ragtag crew young pirate Monkey D. Luffy goes on an epic voyage for treasure in this live-action adaptation of the popular manga.”

9. New Amsterdam

“One of America’s oldest hospitals welcomes a new maverick director in Dr. Max Goodwin, who steps up to change the status quo and save patients’ lives.”

10. Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons

“Investigative journalists become voluntary inmates in the world’s most volatile prisons, where intimidation and brutality rule.”